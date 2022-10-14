26.1 C
There is no divided house in PDP – Wike

Joseph OLAOLUWA
Nyesom Wike
File Photo: Nyesom Wike
RIVERS State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has stressed that there is no division in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike, who made this declaration during a live media chat monitored by The ICIR said he hasn’t left the PDP despite insinuations that his team pulled out of the Campaign Council of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

A report had on September 21, 2022 revealed that members of the Rivers State governor’s team vowed not to play any role in Atiku’s campaign ahead of the 2023 general elections.

They insisted that the National Chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, must resign for them to rescind their decision.

Wike’s camp insisted that there was no going back on the call for Ayu’s resignation as the national chairman of the party.

On Thursday, the Rivers State governor again boycotted the campaign of the party’s presidential candidate in Kaduna.

It was learnt that Wike and four other aggrieved governors, Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Samuel Ortom (Benue), met in London, United Kingdom, instead of attending the campaign in Kaduna.

However, speaking during the media chat monitored on Channels Television on Friday, Wike promised to campaign for the party.

He said, “There is no divided house. Just that some people don’t want to do the right thing. Have I left PDP? But I am still there. I don’t just want to be marginalised. Electorate votes do not come from the campaign councils. I am still campaigning for the PDP.”

However, efforts to reconcile Atiku and Wike’s allies have not been successful even though a reconciliation committee has been set up to broker peace.

Insisting that the right thing must be done, Wike stressed that himself and the other four governors were formidable forces in the PDP.

He said, “Let this man (Ayu) go and let another chairman be made. You think there would still be a PDP if the five governors today say we are leaving the party? We are very formidable, we are not ordinary governors.”

Joseph OLAOLUWA
