Student apologises for sharing viral video of lecturer, student clash

A 300-level History and Diplomacy student at Niger Delta University, Bayelsa State, identified as Favour, has apologised for sharing a video showing a violent clash between a lecturer and a female student in her department.

In a video shared by This is Bayelsa on Wednesday, August 27, she said, “I want to sincerely apologise for my role in the circulation of a video that has caused embarrassment to my department and the school.

“I did not record the video but I acknowledged the fact that forwarding it to my class group contributed to its viral spread.

“I am sorry. I know my actions were wrong and careless, and I regret it deeply. I’m sorry to the school. I’m sorry to my department. I’m sorry to my lecturers. It was never my intention to bring shame to the department or the university. I’ve learnt a very important lesson, and I promise to be more responsible,” she said.

The ICIR reports that Favour’s apology bothers on a video shared on Monday by This is Bayelsa on social media, which captured a female student confronting a lecturer in a lecture hall, during which the lecturer was seen punching and headbutting her.

Reports indicate that the incident occurred after the lecturer allegedly caught the student cheating during an exam and ordered her to leave the hall.

The student, however, declined to leave, insisting on collecting her phone first.

In the video, a voice was heard saying, “Young lady, leave the hall first. You were caught cheating. Instead of you to leave the hall, you’re still doing ‘give me my phone.'”

The ICIR reports that the incident adds to the series of viral altercations on social media that have trended in Nigeria in recent weeks.

Recall that last week, videos surfaced online showing armed men in mufti clothes storming corps members’ lodge in Oba community, Anambra State, where they were seen beating and harassing a female corps member.

The state governor’s Special Adviser on Community Security, Ken Emeakayi, confirmed that the men seen in the video were members of Operation ‘Udo Ga-Achi,’ also known as the Agunechemba Vigilante Group.

That was a week after a viral video showed Comfort Emmanson, an ‘unruly’ passenger on Ibom Air at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, being dragged half naked out of the aircraft by four men, some of whom put on the Ibom Air’s reflective jacket.

Emmanson’s case surfaced a week after fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as KWAM 1, obstructed the safe operation of the ValueJet aircraft at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.