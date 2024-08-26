back to top

Submissions now open for 2024 Sports Media Awards

Reading time: Less than 1 mins
Media Opportunities
Blessing OTOIBHI
THE International Sports Press Association (AIPS) has launched its 2024 Sports Media Awards and is now accepting entries.

The categories are writing (best column and best colour piece), photography (action picture and portfolio), audio, video (short feature, athlete profile and documentary) and young reporter under 30.


     

     

    The first, second and third-place winners in the eight senior categories will receive US$8,000, US$3,000 and US$2,000. The winner in the young reporter category will receive a scholarship to attend a top international event.

    Sports journalists can enter this contest.

    Works must have been published or broadcast between November 5, 2023 and November 4, 2024. All languages are accepted.

    The deadline for the submission of application is November 4, 2024. Interested sports applicants can apply here.

