back to top

Super Eagles’ coach adjusts squad ahead of world cup qualifiers

Reading time: 1 mins
News
KEY sporting events to look out for in 2025
Super Eagles of Nigeria
Fatimah QUADRI
Fatimah QUADRI

SUPER Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle, has made two late changes to Nigeria’s 23-man squad ahead of their final 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Lesotho and Benin.

The adjustments follow injuries to Cyriel Dessers and Bright Osayi-Samuel, who have both been ruled out of the fixtures.

In their absence, right-back Zaidu Sanusi has been drafted in to replace Osayi-Samuel, while forward Uche Christantus takes Dessers’ spot in the squad.

The initial 23-man roster had been unveiled on Friday, October 3

Sanusi, who was instrumental in Nigeria’s run to the Africa Cup of Nations final, returns to the national team after recovering from a long-term injury that sidelined him for over a year. His comeback is expected to strengthen the Super Eagles’ defensive setup.

Uche, one of the promising talents among Nigeria’s new generation of players, earned his senior debut earlier in June. His latest call-up presents another chance to cement his place in the national team.


     

     

    Meanwhile, there are growing concerns over Werder Bremen full-back Felix Agu, who picked up an injury during a Bundesliga clash with St. Pauli. His condition will be evaluated ahead of Nigeria’s opening qualifier.

    Coach Eric Chelle’s updated 23-man squad combines seasoned internationals with emerging talents as the Super Eagles aim to secure all six points from their remaining fixtures.

    Nigeria will open their campaign against Lesotho on October 10 before heading to Cotonou for their second match against the Benin Republic on October 14

    The back-to-back encounters are pivotal to Nigeria’s qualification hopes, as the team must claim victories to remain firmly in contention for a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

    Read Also:

    AFCON qualifier: CAF awards Nigeria 3 points, fines Libya $50,000
    CAF ruling: Nigerians in Libya are safe – FG
    CAF vows stricter regulations after Super Eagles ordeal in Libya
    FOCUS: Why Eagles may not fly in Russia

    Fatimah Quadri is a Journalist and a Fact-checker at The ICIR. She has written news articles, fact-checks, explainers, and media literacy in an effort to combat information disorder.
    She can be reached at sunmibola_q on X or fquadri@icirnigeria.org

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement