Super Eagles face Gabon Thursday in do-or-die World Cup qualifier

THE Super Eagles of Nigeria will on Thursday, November 13, face Gabon in a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff match in Rabat, Morocco.

The match is a do-or-die encounter for Nigeria as it will determine their progress to the next stage of the World Cup qualification series.

The Super Eagles’ camp officially opened on Sunday in Rabat with the arrival of 10 players, ahead of the final preparations for the playoff this international break.

According to the team’s media officer, Promise Efoghe, the early arrivals include Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze, Tolu Arokodare, and Olakunle Olusegun. They were later joined by Wilfred Ndidi, Moses Simon, William Troost-Ekong, Benjamin Fredericks, and Chidozie Awaziem.

“Later, on Sunday, three more players – Wilfred Ndidi, Moses Simon, and William Troost-Ekong—joined up with the squad, bringing the number of players in camp to eight.

“By nightfall, Benjamin Fredericks and Chidozie Awaziem also checked in, raising the total number of players in camp to 10 as preparations gathered pace,” he was quoted to have said.

Coach Eric Chelle, who finalised his 24-man squad at the weekend, named a mix of Europe-based stars and local talents for the decisive fixtures. The squad features the return of Maduka Okoye in goal, Chidozie Awaziem in defence, and Raphael Onyedika in midfield.

Nigeria will qualify for the African playoff final if they defeat Gabon on Thursday. The winner will then face either Cameroon or the Democratic Republic of Congo on November 16, also in Rabat.

The playoff round gives second-placed teams from the African group stage qualifiers an additional chance to reach the 2026 FIFA World Cup. However, the winner of this round must still compete in an intercontinental playoff in March 2026 to secure a World Cup slot.

The Super Eagles earned their playoff place after defeating Benin Republic 4–0 in Uyo last month, finishing as one of the four best runners-up in the African qualifiers.

Nigeria missed out on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after losing to Ghana in the playoff stage and are keen to avoid another disappointment.

Below is Nigeria’s full squad for the 2026 World Cup playoffs:

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali, Amas Obasogie, Maduka Okoye

Defenders: Chidozie Awaziem, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Benjamin Fredericks, Bruno Onyemaechi, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Zaidu Sanusi, William Troost-Ekong

Midfielders: Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, Raphael Onyedika, Frank Onyeka, Alhassan Yusuf

Forwards: Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze, Ademola Lookman, Moses Simon, Akor Adams, Tolu Arokodare, Olakunle Olusegun, Chidera Ejuke.