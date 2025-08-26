Suspected trafficker nabbed in Benue, 11 children rescued 

A suspected trafficker, Priscilia Mhiive Terhemen, from Mbachir, Katsina-Ala area of Benue State, has been arrested for allegedly trafficking 11 children to Benin City, Edo State.

A security analyst, Zagazola Makama, revealed this on his X handle on Monday, August 25.

He said the victims were rescued with the help of Benue indigenes living in the state and were later brought back to Katsina-Ala.

“The rescued victims were listed as: Iwuese Terkimbi (five years), Sulma Terhemen (seven), Sechiur Orsuyi (eight), Sunday Mlumum (20), Nguveren Sunday (15), Doose Mwaave (12), Ternenge Wuave (11), Mnena Terhemen (16), Aondonengen Terkimbir (12), Nensha Terhemen (10), and Saakuma Terhemen (13).

The ICIR reported that the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) in July called for urgent and coordinated efforts to tackle human trafficking surge in Nigeria.

The Benue State Police Command Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Edet, confirmed the arrest of the suspect on Monday.

“Yes, the police are aware of the incident. The suspect is in custody while an investigation is ongoing,” Edet told Punch.

She noted that the State Criminal Investigation Department had commenced further investigation into the case.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

The rescued children add to the growing number of victims recovered from traffickers across Nigeria.

The ICIR reported in July that the Anambra State Police Command said it rescued 11 children and uncovered an interstate child-stealing, abduction, and trafficking syndicate operating in Uruagu, Nnewi North Local Government Area.

The command spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga, said that investigations revealed the children were abducted, stolen, and trafficked from Adamawa State.

He further disclosed that the children were unlawfully sold to unsuspecting individuals seeking to adopt, with boys priced at N1.5 million and girls at N800,000 each.