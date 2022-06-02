31.1 C
Suspended Accountant-General released from EFCC custody

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Bankole Abe
Idris Ahmed
1min read

THE suspended Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, has been released by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) following his arrest for alleged involvement in N80 billion fraud.

Idris was released on bail from the custody of the anti-graft agency in Abuja on Wednesday night.

Spokesperson of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the suspended Accountant-General’s release when contacted by The ICIR on Thursday.

“The suspended Accountant-General is out on bail. He has been granted bail. He was released last night,” he said.

Idris was arrested on May 16, 2022, by operatives of the EFCC over an allegation of fraud involving about N80 billion.

Three days after his arrest, Idris was suspended by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed.

The minister said the suspension was ensure a thorough probe of the allegations.

The allegations against Idris include overpayment to himself while serving in previous ministries and agencies.

He was also alleged to have perpetrated fraud through the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) which is used to pay salaries of Federal Government staff.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

