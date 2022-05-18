FG suspends Accountant-General over alleged N80 billion fraud

— 1 min read

THE Federal Government has suspended the Accountant-General of the Federation Ahmed Idris over his alleged involvement in an N80 billion fraud.

Minister of Finance Budget and National Planning Zainab Ahmed, who effected the Accountant-General’s suspension, said the move would enable proper investigation into the fraud allegation.

The Accountant-General was suspended through a letter marked HMFBNP/AGF/SUSPENSION/5/2022 and dated 18th May, 2022.

The letter said the suspension became necessary “to allow for proper and unhindered investigation into the serious allegations in line with Public Service Rules 030406”.

The letter reads: “Following your recent arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on allegations of diversion of funds and money laundering, I write to convey your suspension from work without pay effective 18th May, 2022.

“During this period, you are not expected to attend to your place of work or contact any official in your Office except for any disciplinary hearing that may be advised.

“It is expected that you will strictly comply with any instructions that will be forwarded to you in your current location or your known recorded address as stipulated in the extant rules.”

The ICIR reported that the EFCC on Monday arrested Accountant-General over alleged N80 billion fraud.

EFCC spokesman Wilson Uwujaren confirmed the arrest in a statement.

According to EFCC, Idris was arrested after failing to honour the Commission’s invitations to respond to issues connected to the alleged fraudulent act.

“Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Monday, May 16, 2022, arrested serving Accountant-General of the Federation, Mr. Ahmed Idris, in connection with diversion of funds and money laundering activities to the tune of N80 billion (Eighty Billion Naira only).

“The Commission’s verified intelligence showed that the AGF raked off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates,” the EFCC statement said.

According to the EFCC, the funds were laundered via real estate investments in Kano and Abuja.