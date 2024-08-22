SWOFON calls for support for women farmers

“Recent economic policies, particularly the removal of fuel and electricity subsidies, have exacerbated the challenges faced by smallholder farmers. These measures have led to increased production and transportation costs, which are passed on to consumers as higher food prices. The resulting inflation has put tremendous pressure on households, particularly in rural areas, which is a significant driver of the ongoing protests”, the statement read.
They appealed for more interventions, while urging the government at both the federal and sub-national levels and other relevant stakeholders to take immediate steps to support women farmers and address the root causes of food inflation.
Part of their demands include access to resources namely quality seedlings, modern farming tools, and credit facilities, implementation of policies to reduce production costs and improve market access for small holder farmers, prioritisation of women in fiscal planning, and provision of training and support to women farmers to adopt sustainable and climate-resilient farming practices.
Others are enhancing women farmers productivity and resilience to climate change and the engagement of women farmers in policy dialogues to ensure that their voices are heard and their needs are addressed in the formulation of agricultural and economic policies.
Among other reports in 2023, The ICIR reported how fuel subsidy removal and declining climate conditions were identified as some of the factors worsening small-scale farming for women in Nigeria.