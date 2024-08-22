SWOFON calls for support for women farmers

SMALLHOLDER Women Farmers Organisation of Nigeria (SWOFON) has called on the Nigerian government to offer more support to women farmers.

In a press release mailed to The ICIR, on Thursday, August 22, SWOFON expressed deep worry about the escalating food inflation and the lack of support for women farmers, attributing the challenges to why citizens trooped to the streets nationwide earlier in the month to protest against hunger and bad governance, tagged #EndBadGovernance protests.

According to the organisation, the protest was a reflection of the widespread dissatisfaction with economic policies and poor governance in the nation.

It called for an urgent need to address the challenges militating against the nation’s agriculture and other sectors.

The ICIR reported that many Nigerians in several states flooded cities from August 1 to 10 to reported that many Nigerians in several states flooded cities from August 1 to 10 to protest poor governance and economic hardships occasioned by President Bola Tinubu’s reforms

In its statement, SWOFON highlighted the role of women farmers in the country as the backbone of Nigeria’s agriculture of which they significantly contribute to food production and rural economies. It said despite their roles, women farmers faced many challenges.

“Despite their vital role, they face numerous challenges, including limited access to farm inputs such as quality seedlings, modern implements, and financial resources. This lack of support restricts their productivity and reduces the overall food supply, thereby contributing to higher food prices and inflation​.

“Recent economic policies, particularly the removal of fuel and electricity subsidies, have exacerbated the challenges faced by smallholder farmers. These measures have led to increased production and transportation costs, which are passed on to consumers as higher food prices. The resulting inflation has put tremendous pressure on households, particularly in rural areas, which is a significant driver of the ongoing protests​”, the statement read.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email





They appealed for more interventions, while urging the government at both the federal and sub-national levels and other relevant stakeholders to take immediate steps to support women farmers and address the root causes of food inflation.

Part of their demands include access to resources namely quality seedlings, modern farming tools, and credit facilities, implementation of policies to reduce production costs and improve market access for small holder farmers, prioritisation of women in fiscal planning, and provision of training and support to women farmers to adopt sustainable and climate-resilient farming practices.

Others are enhancing women farmers productivity and resilience to climate change and the engagement of women farmers in policy dialogues to ensure that their voices are heard and their needs are addressed in the formulation of agricultural and economic policies.

Among other reports in 2023, The ICIR reported how fuel subsidy removal and declining climate conditions were identified as some of the factors worsening small-scale farming for women in Nigeria.