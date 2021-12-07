Sylvester Oromoni: Police invite three Dowen College students for interrogation

— 1 min read

THE Police in Lagos State have invited three students of Dowen College for interrogation for their alleged roles in the death of Sylvester Oromoni.

The State Commissioner of Police Hakeem Odumosu revealed this to newsmen on Tuesday.

He said three out of the five students mentioned by the deceased were already in custody.

He explained that the command was set to go for the post mortem of the body in Delta State to ascertain the cause of death.

He assured that Police authorities in both Lagos and Delta states were keenly interested in the outcome of the investigation to unravel the mystery behind Sylvester’s death.

Oromoni’s death has continued to generate waves of criticisms and condemnation since the circumstances surrounding his demise was made known to the public last week.

Although the circumstance leading to his sudden ill-health and death has been a subject of controversy, Oromoni had told his parents that five senior students of the college had brutally attacked him in his dormitory.

- Advertisement -

According to the deceased father, the five students who had attacked him for rejecting their advances to join a ‘secret cult’ also fed him with a liquid substance.

However, the school has dismissed the claim.

It has alleged that Oromoni sustained injuries while playing football with his colleagues.

In reaction to the incident, the Lagos State Government has ordered the indefinite closure of the school pending the conclusion of an investigation into the matter.

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has, on its part, called for the arrest of the school principal and the housemaster for negligence.

The NANS noted that after its careful observation of the intricacies surrounding the unfortunate demise of Oromoni, it blamed the school authorities for negligence.

It also said that the school’s authority demonstrated a high level of irresponsibility by its attempt to cover up the real reason behind Oromoni’s death.

- Advertisement -

On Monday, the family, through its lawyer, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Femi Falana, called for a coroner’s inquest into the circumstances surrounding their son’s death.

Nigerians have also continued to demand justice for the deceased on social media platforms.