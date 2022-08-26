Tallen calls for better treatment of WWDs

MINISTER of Women Affairs Pauline Tallen has called for better treatment of Women with Disabilities (WWDs) in Nigeria.

According to a statement released on Friday by the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, Tallen, represented at the National Conference of Women with Disabilities by Deputy Director, (Women Development) Christiana Oliko, noted that women with disabilities were often targets of violence.

“Women with disabilities are three-times experiencing physical, sexual and economic abuse than women without disabilities,” she said.

She decried the treatment of People Living with Disabilities (PWDs), adding that there was an increase in new threats

“They persistently face stigma, discriminations and barriers to accessing social services including public transports and social safety-nets. Today, they face greater barriers brought about by the impact of the COVID-19.”

Noting that about 25 million Nigerians live with disabilities, Tallen called for the inclusion of PLWDs, especially women and girls.

She decried the large number of children with disabilities who are out of school, noting that over 90 per cent of children with disabilities lack access to basic education.

The ICIR reported that PWDs in Abuja found it difficult sending their children to school due to lack of funds.

In a colony set aside for PWDs within the Karon-Majigi area of the nation’s capital, children with disabilities hardly acquired basic education due to financial constraints.

Rather than go to school, they are sent out to beg for alms or hawk food items to support the family income.