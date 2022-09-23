27.1 C
Abuja

Taraba governor vows to deal with monarchs engaging in anti-peace activities

News
Raji Olatunji
Governor of Taraba State, Darius Ishaku
Governor of Taraba State, Darius Ishaku.
THE governor of Taraba State, Darius Dickson Ishaku, has vowed to deal with any traditional ruler found engaging in activities considered prejudicial to the peaceful atmosphere in the state.

Ishaku, declaring the vow today while presenting the staff of office to some newly-appointed third-class monarchs in the state, reminded the beneficiaries that he had in the past sanctioned traditional leaders who stood in the way of progress.

He, thereby, urged the new traditional rulers to collaborate with security operatives in the fight against insecurity in their respective areas.

The governor, who urged the rulers to consider justice and fairness while discharging their duties, said he regarded them as local parents to the people.

He told them, “You must uphold an utmost sense of duty, justice, and fairness to your subjects, other residents of your communities, and the state at large.

“You have now become the chief security officer of your respective areas of jurisdiction, hence, you must collaborate with security operatives in tracking criminally minded persons bent on sabotaging our peace-building effort, which is necessary for any meaningful development.”

Ishaku said his administration had made it a cardinal mission to reinforce the traditional institution to promote cultural heritage and enhance security in the state.

He promised that his administration would continue to create more chiefdoms in the state.

According to him, “the goal of the exercise is to bring governance closer to the people, not to separate them.”

Ishaku met 17 chiefdoms when he took over the helms of affairs, but his administration has since created additional 51 chiefdoms, bringing the total chiefdoms in the state to 68.

