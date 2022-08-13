Taraba: 16 persons killed, many others abducted in fresh bandits attack

Bandits have reportedly attacked some communities in Taraba State, killing no fewer than 16 persons.

An unspecified number of persons were also abducted during the invasion of the affected communities at the weekend.

The communities the bandits attacked included Gidado and Garinkuka villages in the Gunduma district of Mutum-Biyu chiefdom, in Gassol Local Government Area.

A staff of the local government, identified as Abdullahi Chul, who confirmed the attack, said the gunmen stormed the villages on motorbikes.

Chul said the attackers were shooting sporadically on arriving in the communities.

He added that many persons escaped with gunshot injuries.

The Taraba State Police Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Usman, confirmed the incident, noting that the attack was on the Council.

He said the ,ommand was on top of the situation and efforts to apprehend the perpetrators were ongoing.

The attack happened a few weeks after bandits killed a truck driver and abducted many travellers along the road in the same council.