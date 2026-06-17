Tarbell Center opens applications for journalism grants on AI reporting

JOURNALISTS worldwide can now apply for funding from the Tarbell Center for AI Journalism, offering grants of $1,000 to $20,000 to support original reporting projects focused on artificial intelligence and its societal impacts.

The grants are open to both freelancers and staff journalists, with funding available for written journalism as well as other reporting formats.

The programme aims to strengthen independent journalism that scrutinises AI companies, explores the technology’s effects on society, and helps the public understand the rapid developments shaping the future of artificial intelligence.

For the current funding round, the Tarbell Center is seeking proposals in six key areas namely accountability reporting on frontier AI companies, AI policy and politics, AI explainers and analysis, AI use in governments and militaries, AI’s impact on labour and employment, and AI developments in China.

Applicants do not need to have an outlet secured before applying, although projects intended for established and influential publications are preferred. J

ournalists with investigative reporting experience are particularly encouraged to apply. A background in AI or technology reporting is desirable but not mandatory.

Applications for the current grant round close on July 12, 2026. The Tarbell Center says it aims to evaluate submissions within four weeks of the deadline.

Interested journalists can learn more and submit their applications here.