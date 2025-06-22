TCN restores power to northeast after one week of blackout

THE Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has restored normal bulk electricity supply to the Northeastern states after a week of blackout.

The company made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, June 22, through its spokesperson, Ndidi Mbah.

It explained that the restoration of power to the zone came after the completion of the connection of the new Bauchi 330/132kV Transmission substation to the national grid, through the 330kV and 132kV Jos-Bauchi-Gombe Transmission Lines.

“The lines were initially switched off to enable TCN to energise the new Bauchi Substation – one of the biggest substations in the region – to the grid.

“The transmission lines have now been reconnected to the grid. Consequently, supply to the northeast has been restored since the 19th of June at about 16:45 hours,” TCN stated.

The ICIR reports that four out of the six states of the North-East geopolitical zone have been plunged into total darkness.

It affected individuals and businesses in Taraba, Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe states, and crippled other economic activities.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

The outage, which started at 10:00 am on Tuesday, June 10, was expected to last until 5:00 pm on Saturday, June 14.

In its statement on Sunday, TCN maintained that with the project completed, bulk power transmission has been restored to Jos and Yola electricity distribution companies (DisCos), which supply electricity to customers in Bauchi, Gombe, Yobe, Damaturu, Adamawa, and Taraba States.

“This connection of the new substation to the national grid has enhanced power reliability, diversified transmission routes, and improved emergency response capabilities in the North Eastern region.

“We appreciate the patience and support of affected customers during the outage period,” TCN added.