TCN begins work to connect Bauchi transmission line

THE Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has commenced the construction of a new electricity line to support the 330kV Jos-Bauchi-Gombe transmission line.

The electricity line, TCN said, would also connect the Bauchi 330kV transmission substation to the grid.

TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, who announced the development in a statement on Wednesday, June 11, said work began on June 10 and is expected to be completed by June 14, 2025.

She explained that during the construction period, Gombe and Biu Transmission substations would receive power through the Dadin-Kowa Hydro Power Plant and Maiduguri substation, supported by the Maiduguri Emergency Power Plant (MEPP).

Mbah further explained that following the arrangement, there would be a temporary reduction in bulk electricity supply to Jos and Yola Electricity Distribution Companies for onward distribution to their customers in Bauchi, Gombe, Ashaka, Savannah, Damaturu/Potiskum, and Biu.

She added that Yola and Jalingo would, however, experience full power outages during the five-day project duration.

She further said a new transmission tower was also being installed to enhance the resilience and flexibility of the network, allowing the Bauchi and Gombe substations to act as mutual backups in the event of maintenance or fault.

Additionally, she said that Jos would be able to supply Bauchi substation directly through a 132kV transmission line whenever the primary 330kV connection via Gombe is unavailable.

This arrangement, according to her, enhances power reliability, diversifies transmission routes, and improves emergency response efficiency.

Mbah noted that the company remained committed to strengthening Nigeria’s electricity infrastructure to facilitate a more stable and effective bulk power supply.

The company appealed for the patience of affected consumers during the period and assured that normal electricity delivery would resume immediately after the project’s completion.

The World Bank has been supporting the Nigerian government on its transmission expansion programme across the country, with several transformers being installed under this arrangement.

The ICIR, in January 2025, reported that TCN received eight new power transformers under the World Bank-funded Nigerian Electricity Transmission Project (NETAP).

The company informed that its Kumbotso 330/132/33kV transmission substation in Kano had taken delivery of another 13 heavy-duty trucks, loaded with transformer accessories, bringing to 20 the total number of trucks that had delivered the accessories for 300MVA and 100MVA power transformers.

The company explained that the 300 MVA targeted increasing bulk power to five substations, including DanAgundi, Hadejia, Wudil, and Azare substations, as well as the Kumbotso substation, where it would be installed.