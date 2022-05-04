- Advertisement -
31.2 C
Abuja

Telecom operators propose 40% tariff hike in data, calls

Featured News
Amos ABBA
Telecommunications infrastructure
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
2mins read

TELECOMMUNICATION companies (telcos) are asking for a 40 per cent increase in the cost of calls, SMS and data due to rising operational costs in the country.

The hike was proposed by the Association of Licensed Telecommunication Operators of Nigeria, (ALTON) in a letter to the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC).

In the letter titled, ‘Impact of the Economic and Security Issues on the Telecommunications Sector,’ the telcos said the decision to hike charges was based on an increase in energy costs, which has raised their operating expenses by 35 per cent.

READ ALSO:
Give Your Subscribers Your Best, NCC Tells Telecom Operators

ALTON warns of imminent service disruptions in FCT, others over shutdown of telecoms facilities in Kogi

NCC Warns Telecom Companies Over Unsolicited Text Messages

MTN violates workers’ rights, says NLC after picketing telecom giant’s offices

- Advertisement -

Their proposal means the price cap on phone calls will increase from N6.4 to N8.95, while SMS costs will also increase from N4 to N5.61.

Speaking to The ICIR, Special Assistant to the Executive Secretary of ALTON, Gbolahan Awonuga, said the increase in charges was long overdue.

“We depend on diesel as our main energy source to keep our power stations running because we don’t rely on the national grid. And diesel price was moved from N220 per litre to N750 per litre.

“Since 2003, we have not increased our charges and this is nothing we can do except to start retrenching our staff to cut down costs.

“This is why we are appealing to the NCC to re-consider and make amends to the charges to reflect the prevailing realities,” he said.

The telecommunication industry is grappling with the impact of the economic recession in 2020, as well as the ongoing Ukraine/Russia crisis.

The recent introduction of five per cent excise duty on telecom services has also worsened the problem of multiple taxes and levies in the industry.

- Advertisement -

Parts of ALTON’s letter The letter to the NCC read, “As the Commission may be aware, the power sector under the supervision of its Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission of the power sector in November 2020 undertook a review of electricity tariffs to cater for the economic headwinds reported above.

“In view of the foregoing, ALTON considers it expedient for the telecommunications sector to undergo periodic cost adjustments through the Commission’s intervention in order to minimise the impact of the challenging economic issues faced by our members. Details are hereunder:

“Upward review of the price determination for voice and data and SMS. Given the state of the economy and the circa 40 per cent increase in the cost of doing business, we wish to request an interim administrative review of the mobile (voice) termination rate for voice; administrative data floor price, and cost of SMS as reflected in extant instruments.

“With respect to voice and SMS cost, ALTON respectfully requests the Commission to consider a mark-up approach to address the upward price adjustment desirable for the industry.

“For data services, we wish to request that the Commission implements the recommendations in the August 2020 KPMG report on the determination of cost-based pricing for wholesale and retail broadband service in Nigeria.

“In implementing the said recommendations, however, we recommend that the 40 per cent increase in the cost of doing business be factored in to arrive at a cost price per GB in view of the current economic situation.”

In the annexure one section of the letter, the telcos umbrella body requested an upward adjustment of the Mobile Termination Rate (MTR) by 40 per cent.

- Advertisement -

It said, “For large operators, new interim MTR of N5.46 from N3.90 reflecting 40 per cent increase in the cost of business.

“For small operators, new interim MTR of N6.58 from N4.70 reflecting 40 per cent increase in the cost of business.”

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Elections

2023: Akpabio joins presidential race

FORMER Akwa Ibom State governor and Minister of Niger Delta Affairs Godswill Akpabio on...
Media Opportunities

Africa Check seeks entries for African Fact-Checking Awards

Africa Check is seeking entries for its African Fact-Checking Awards. The event is the longest-running...
Diaspora News

Abidemi Rufai pleads guilty to US wire fraud charges, agrees to pay full restitution

THE suspended aide of Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Abidemi Rufai, has pleaded guilty...
Environment

One missing, properties lost as flood hits parts of Abuja

A RESIDENT of Abuja identified as Dauwa is missing following a heavy downpour which...
News

Next President should explain dilemma of ‘Fulani herdsmen’, deal with electricity, PMS, FX subsidies, says Chidoka

A FORMER Aviation Minister and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Osita Chidoka, said...
Advertisement

Most Read

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

How gunmen killed Army couple travelling for traditional wedding rites in Imo

Empty houses line Abuja as residents battle high cost of accommodation

2023: APC fixes dates for presidential, NASS, other primaries

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

New account appears on Twitter using Trump’s pseudonym of 1980s

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleAbidemi Rufai pleads guilty to US wire fraud charges, agrees to pay full restitution
Next articleAfrica Check seeks entries for African Fact-Checking Awards

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.