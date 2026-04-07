Tension as protest trails funeral of victims of Angwa Rukuba attack

TENSION flared in Jos North Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State on Tuesday, April 7, as protests over the arrest of three youths briefly disrupted the funeral service for victims of attack on the Angwan Rukuba community by gunmen on Palm Sunday.

The protest also followed a fresh update that the death toll from the attack had climbed to 33.

According to a Channels Television’s report, the burial turned chaotic when women and youths stormed the church premises where service was being conducted for them and demanded the immediate release of the detained youths.

The protesters insisted the arrested persons were innocent, alleging that security operatives picked up the wrong individuals while the real attackers remained at large.

The situation quickly escalated as they threatened to halt the burial until their demands were met.

Reacting to the arrest amid the unrest, the Plateau State Government, through the Chief of Staff at Government House, Jos, Jeremiah Satmak, confirmed that the three youths earlier arrested had been released following public pressure.

He also disclosed that the death toll had increased from 28 to 33 after some of the injured victims died in hospital.

Satmak condoled the bereaved families and said security agencies were working to uncover the motive behind the killings and ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.

Youth leader confirms release, increased death toll

Meanwhile, speaking with The ICIR, the Angwa Rukuba Youth Leader, Christopher Sani, confirmed that the three youth that were earlier arrested had been released by the military.

He explained that they were released following the protest and agitations of the residents.

He also noted that the deaths from the attack increased to “about 33,” adding that “two died yesterday and another two before yesterday.”

Attack on Angwa Rukuba

The ICIR reported that a deadly attack on March 29 in Gari Ya Waye community, Angwan Rukuba by gunmen claimed at least 28 lives.

The attack quickly led to reprisal attack in the community, with some passerby and traders caught in the melee.

The state government consequently imposed a 48-hour curfew on Jos North LGA.

Although the curfew was later eased, fresh clashes erupted across several parts of the LGA, including Nasarawa Gwong, Bauchi Road, Farin Gada and the Gada Biyu axis.

The ICIR reported that retaliatory attacks spread across communities, with youth groups clashing in multiple locations as security operatives struggled to contain simultaneous incidents.

Residents shut shops and fled affected areas amid fears of further attacks, while videos circulating online showed chaotic confrontations on streets.

The violence also reportedly took on a sectarian dimension in some flashpoints, which further deepened insecurity in the area.