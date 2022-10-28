34.1 C
Abuja

Terror alert: Germany, Ireland, others warn against travel to Nigeria

Conflict and SecurityNews
Ijeoma OPARA
Abuja
FCT, Abuja city gate
FOLLOWING a security alert by the United States (US) over imminent terror attacks in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, European countries Denmark, Bulgaria, Germany and Ireland have warned their citizens against travelling to Nigeria.

A travel advisory by the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned citizens against visiting Abuja except in urgent cases.

The Bulgarian government also advised its nationals in Abuja to avoid crowded areas.

“We recommend that Bulgarian citizens residing short-term or long-term on the territory of Nigeria, and especially in the capital, limit only to urgent cases, refrain from visiting public events and avoid the clusters of people around government institutions, markets, shopping centres and entertainment complexes,” the travel advisory said.

Denmark, Ireland and Germany also warned citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Nigeria over security concerns.

They also urged their citizens in Nigeria to stay alert and avoid gathering within the country’s capital.

Canada and Australia had earlier released travel advisories warning their citizens against travelling to Nigeria.

On Sunday, the US and the United Kingdom issued security alerts over likely terror attacks in Abuja.

Residents were warned to avoid crowded areas, government-owned buildings, tourist centres and places of western interest.

The US also ordered the evacuation of non-essential staff from Nigeria on Tuesday.

However, Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed described the security threats as unverified and a misrepresentation.

The minister also registered the Nigerian government’s displeasure over the alerts.

However, following heightened security concerns, some suspected terrorists were arrested during a raid by the Department of State Service (DSS) and operatives of the American Army at the Trademore Estate in Abuja.

Ijeoma OPARA
Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via vopara@icirnigeria.org or @ije_le on Twitter.

