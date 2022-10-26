US, UK terror alerts on FCT are unverified – FG

THE Federal Government has blasted the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK) embassies in Nigeria for issuing “unverified” terror and security alerts on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed, who expressed the government’s displeasure while speaking at an event on Tuesday, said that the unverified security alerts have resulted in panic in public places across the FCT.

He said if indeed such a security alert was necessary, it was for the attention of citizens of the issuing countries in Nigeria and not for the Nigerian public.

He accused both the traditional and new media of being complicit in the spread of the “misrepresentation”.

The minister said some media outlets and social media personalities were usually caught spreading unverified information on their platforms just for clickbait and the attendant monetary gain.

“Suddenly, this alert found its way into the media, both new and traditional, thus, creating panic in the polity. Schools were shut. Businesses were closed. Travel plans were altered. Lives were disrupted. No one cared to find out about the authenticity of these alerts. They just published, got the benefit of massive clickbait, and damned the consequences,” he said.

“Well, I can assure all that our military and other security agencies have continued to do everything possible to secure and protect Nigerians and foreigners living in Nigeria. Terrorists have been hard hit and put on the run. Bandits have been decimated and scattered.”

Despite escalated insecurity in parts of the country, the minister claimed that Nigeria was “safer today than at any time in recent times” due to the sacrifices of operatives of various security agencies in Nigeria.

He noted that while the Federal Government does not discountenance the fact that terrorists, bandits and their kind would always want to do whatever it takes to disrupt the nation’s peace, security and stability, “our security forces have been proactive.”

While stressing that the worst was over as far as insecurity was concerned in Nigeria, the minister admonished Nigerians to also be alert but refrain from not panicking.

The US government had warned that there is an elevated risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, especially in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

On Sunday, the US Mission in Nigeria had, in a security alert issued to its nationals, raised the alarm of an elevated risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, specifically in the FCT.

The Embassy said targets may include but are not limited to, government buildings, places of worship, schools, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, athletic gatherings, transport terminals, law enforcement facilities, and international organizations.

It advised its nationals to avoid all non-essential travel or movement, stay alert, avoid crowds, review their personal security plans, and keep their cell phone charged in case of emergency, including carrying proper identification.

The British High Commission also issued a similar warning, advising parents not to send children to schools.

“Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Nigeria. Attacks could be indiscriminate and could affect western interests, as well as places visited by tourists,” the UK said in a travel advisory posted on its website.

Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa (ISWAP) were identified as the likely perpetrators of the terror attacks.

The High Commission urged British nationals in Abuja, as well as other residents, to remain vigilant and minimise travel within the city.

Residents were also advised to be mindful of crowded areas, particularly ahead of the forthcoming elections.

Meanwhile, the Department of State Services (DSS) has said there is no cause for alarm over the US terror alert.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) has received several enquiries relating to the security advisory issued by the US Embassy in Abuja today, 23/10/22. The public may recall that the Service had variously issued similar warnings in the past.

“Meanwhile, the Service calls for calm as it works with other law enforcement agencies and stakeholders to maintain peace and order in and beyond Abuja,” the DSS said in a statement.