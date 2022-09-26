The Liberalist Center for Education offers journalism fellowship

THE Liberalist Center for Education is accepting applications for its Journalism for Liberty Fellowship.

The center is launching a news magazine with a unique niche of publishing investigative stories, in-depth features, and engaging op-ed articles.

Mid-career journalists and writers in Nigeria with an interest in individual freedom and free market can apply for a fellowship.

Successful applicants will receive training on the art of pro-freedom writing and reporting, and editorial mentorship to publish quality journalistic pieces.

The organiser says, “Our type of story exposes the effects of frivolous taxes on businesses and consumers, the influence of government bureaucracy, and unnecessary licenses and permits on start-ups.

“Specifically, we advocate for open borders, continental and inter-continental free trades, low tax enough for the government to secure the lives, properties, and liberty of the citizens and ensure a judiciary that settles disputes and upholds the rule of law.”

At the end of the fellowship, three outstanding fellows will receive paid internships.

The application deadline is September 30, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.