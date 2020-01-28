They have seen the light, APC reacts to Imo speaker, 7 others defection from PDP

THE Spokesperson for the All Progressive Congress (APC), Lanre Issa-Onilu says that the defection of the Speaker of the Imo House of Assembly, Collins Chiji and seven other lawmakers from the Assembly is because “they have seen the light”.

Speaking to The ICIR, Onilu said the defection of the PDP lawmakers to APC is a welcome development as long as they abide by the tenets of the Party.

“Anybody who sees the light is expected to follow it and I think they have seen the light and they are welcome to the party,” he said

Onilu added that he knows that the new members are certain about the rules and regulations of the party.

From Minority to Majority, Massive Defection hits PDP in Imo

During the ten months tenure of Emeka Ihedioha as the governor of the state, APC was the minority party in the State House of Assembly.

However, since the Supreme Court’s order that brought in APC candidate Hope Uzodinma as the Governor of Imo state, not only PDP lawmakers are defecting to APC, the Imo state PDP chairman, Charles Ezekwem also defected to APC, as House members from AA and APGA followed suit.

During plenary of the Imo state House of Assembly on Tuesday, Speaker of the House, Chiji announced the defection of other seven lawmakers which included Uche Ogbuagu member representing Ikeduru constituency, Eddy Obinna representing Aboh Mbaise, Dominic Ezerioha representing Oru West.

Chiji also announced the resignation of Chigozie Nwaneri of Oru East, Kanayo Onyemaechi of Owerri West, Kennedy Ibe of Obowo and Onyemaechi Njoku Ihitte/Uboma state constituency.