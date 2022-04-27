- Advertisement -
Thief steals $75,000 from party chieftain at APC secretariat

Vincent Ufuoma
Abdullahi Adamu/ Photo Credit: Premium Times
1min read

THE sum of $75,000 was allegedly stolen at the Abuja national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday.

Sources at the APC secretariat said the money was stolen from an unnamed chieftain of the party from the South-East zone.

The incident, The ICIR understands, happened as a large number of people, including party members and supporters of various aspirants, were forcing their way into the secretariat.

It was learnt that the cash, which was wrapped in an envelope, was meant for the purchase of forms for the 2023 elections.

However, the party chieftain was dispossessed of the cash while trying to make his way through the crowd at the entrance gate of the secretariat.

Eyewitnesses said the politician also lost his handset.

The development, which caused panic and confusion among party members and supporters at the venue, led to plans to relocate the sale of forms from the secretariat to the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Journalists were, however informed that the stolen money was not part of proceeds from the sale of forms for the general elections.

Intending aspirants are expected to make deposits in designated banks before picking up their forms at the secretariat.

The APC began the sale of forms for various elective positions on Tuesday.

According to a statement by the party’s National Organizing Secretary Sulaiman Argungu, the sale of forms will end on Friday, May 6.

The spokesperson of the APC Felix Morka could not be reached for an official reaction as of the time of filing this report.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

