Those unwilling to forgive Pantami are Nigeria’s problem – Garba Shehu

NIGERIA’S Presidential Spokesperson Garba Shehu has said those who are unwilling to forgive Communications Minister Isa Ali Pantami are the country’s problem.

Shehu said this on Friday evening when he featured on Channels Tv program, Politics Today, to discuss issues surrounding Pantami’s past views on religious extremism.

He stated that those persons were intolerant and portraying Nigeria as a country of people who would not forgive.

“They are the ones who are deeply intolerant and who are telling the world that yes, in the country, we have a set of people who don’t forgive, who don’t want to move on and so, they are a problem to the society,” Shehu said.

He added that Pantami’s issue was greater than that of former Minister of Finance Kemi Adeosun who resigned following reports that she had a fake NYSC certificate.

Defending the Nigerian government’s position on Pantami, Shehu further stated that the Quran and Bible also preached that one could change from being a bad to a good person.

Although many Nigerians have called for the resignation or sack of Pantami, the government said the minister was only being targeted by those who wanted his removal.

The ICIR had reported that the Presidency on Wednesday said, despite previous extremist views of Pantami, he would remain in seat as a minister because he was young when he took those positions.

For over a decade, thousands of Nigerians, most especially those from the northern region, have been killed, kidnapped and displaced due to violent attacks by insurgent and extremist groups. Observers also blame inciting statements from religious leaders as one of the causes of such violence. In many parts of the world, those with such allegations around their necks resign or are removed by their principals.