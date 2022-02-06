32.8 C
Abuja
32.8 C
Abuja

Three crew members found alive in FPSO oil facility explosion, says SEPCOL

Business and EconomyEnergy and Power
Amos ABBA
SEPCOL oil vessel explosion. Credit: asaaseradio.org
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Share this story

1min read

THREE crew members who were onboard the Trinity Spirit Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel gutted by fire at the Ukpokiti Terminal last week have been found alive.

The company said 10 crew members were onboard the facility when the incident occurred.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SEPCOL Ikemefuna Okafor, in a statement, said the surviving members of the crew would receive appropriate medical attention.

“We can confirm that three crew members have been found alive in the community and our priority is to ensure that they receive the appropriate medical attention they need,” the statement read.

He also said a yet-to-be-identified body was discovered close to the offshore facility in the early hours of Sunday, while seven others remained missing.

“Furthermore, in the early hours of Sunday 6th February 2022, one dead body was discovered in the vicinity of the FPSO. The identity of the dead body is yet to be ascertained,” he said.

- Advertisement -

SEPCOL which owns the vessel, has been in financial trouble and is currently in receivership, according to a BBC report.

“A Joint Investigation Visit (JIV) with the relevant authorities, stakeholders and expert organisations took place on Saturday, 5th February 2022.

“The focus of our joint efforts is to prioritise investigations towards establishing the whereabouts, safety, and security of the 7 crew members still missing, clean up and limit damage to the environment, and establish the cause of the explosion.”

On Saturday, the company said the fire burnt out completely and that a joint team with the relevant authorities, stakeholders and expert organisations had commenced investigations into the incident. 

It is unclear how much oil has spilt into the sea from the Trinity Spirit or whether the 10 crew members are safe.

The vessel which has a storage capacity of two million barrels raised fears of a major ecological disaster.

Author Page

Amos Abba is a journalist with the International Center for Investigative Reporting, ICIR, who believes that courageous investigative reporting is the key to social justice and accountability in the society.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img

Recent

Business and Economy

Three crew members found alive in FPSO oil facility explosion, says SEPCOL

THREE crew members who were onboard the Trinity Spirit Floating Production, Storage and Offloading...
News

Enforcement of safety standards tapped as solution to oil vessel explosion

ENFORCEMENT of safer operational standards has been identified as a key way of averting...
Education

Why there will be lecture-free day in universities on Monday- ASUU member

A MEMBER of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU} says the reason for...
Human Rights

Amid human rights abuses under his watch, Buhari at AU pledges support for democracy

  DESPITE human rights abuses in his administration, President Muhammadu Buhari, on Saturday, pledged support...
Energy and Power

Nigeria loses 630MW of power to Egbin fire outbreak

  ***TCN says 180MW already restored THE Transmission Company of Nigeria, (TCN), on Saturday, said 630...
Advertisement

Most Read

IELTS: UK Home Office reacts to Nigerians’ call to skip English proficiency test

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Former head of interim government, Shonekan, buried in over N30 million vault

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

Why there will be lecture-free day in universities on Monday- ASUU member

Lagos N800 transport levy scheme fails to kick off on February 1

Nigerian government watches as Chinese companies violate labour laws, workers’ rights

Former NNPC official faults presidency’s move to give crude refining right to ‘oil thieves’

Will salt water gargling, nose rinsing wash COVID-19 away?

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleEnforcement of safety standards tapped as solution to oil vessel explosion

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.