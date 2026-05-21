Tinubu appoints 39-year-old professor as JAMB registrar

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has appointed Segun Aina, a professor, as the new Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Registrar.

He will succeed Ishaq Oloyede, also a professor, whose tenure ends on July 31, 2026.

The appointment was announced on Thursday in a statement issued by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

“Professor Aina, who will be 40 in July, is a distinguished academic and systems expert with extensive experience in national examination systems, digital infrastructure, and public-sector institutional reform,” Onanuga said.

He noted that Aina is a professor of Computer Engineering at Obafemi Awolowo University with expertise in digital infrastructure, national examination systems, and institutional reforms.

“He holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Systems Engineering from the University of Kent, an MSc in Internet Computing and Network Security, and a PhD in Digital Signal Processing, both from Loughborough University, United Kingdom. He has also completed the Senior Management Programme at Lagos Business School,” he added.

The presidential adviser explained that Aina had over 15 years of experience advising federal and state governments on digital transition, system design, and institutional reforms, stressing that the new appointee, “regarded as one of Nigeria’s youngest professors in Computer Engineering” will become the youngest registrar in JAMB’s history.

“He is also a member of professional organisations, including the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, the Nigerian Society of Engineers, the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers and the Institution of Engineering and Technology.”

Onanuga said Tinubu expressed confidence that Aina would build on the achievements recorded under Oloyede’s administration and further strengthen the operations of the examination body.

“President Tinubu expects professor Aina to bring to bear his vast experience, knowledge and practical insight into the operations of the Board, to take the critical educational organisation beyond the laudable heights achieved by his predecessor.”

The ICIR reports that in 2025, Aina became one of Nigeria’s youngest professors of Computer Engineering at the age of 39, a milestone widely recognised in academic and technology circles.

Before the appointment, Aina worked as a consultant to examination bodies, including the National Examinations Council and the National Business and Technical Examinations Board, focusing on ICT systems and examination integrity.

He is also affiliated with professional organisations such as the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, the Nigerian Society of Engineers, the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, and the Institution of Engineering and Technology.