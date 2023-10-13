Tinubu appoints new heads for CAC, SON, 12 others

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of new chief executive officers for some agencies and parastatals under the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment.

A statement released by the President’s spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, on Friday, October 13, said the appointment was in line with Tinubu’s resolve to base Nigeria’s economic revival on the foundation of trade expansion through small, medium, and large-scale industry facilitation in the country.

The President stated that he expected all new appointees to optimally deliver in accordance with new key performance indicating benchmarks as established by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

According to the statement, the appointments take immediate effect.

The appointed heads include Hussaini Ishaq Magaji -Corporate Affairs Commission; Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke- Standards Organisation of Nigeria; Afiz Ogun Oluwatoyin -Industrial Training Fund; Kamar Bakrin- National Sugar Development Council; Olufemi Ogunyemi- Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority; and Nonye Ayeni -Nigeria Export Promotion Council.

Others are Rimi-Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission; Bamanga Usman Jada- Oil & Gas Free Zone Authority; Charles Odii- Small & Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria; Rabiu Olowo-Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria; Anthony Atuche, CFA – Nigeria Commodities Exchange; Veronica Safiya Ndanusa- Lagos International Trade Fair Complex; Lucia Shittu-Tafawa Balewa Square Management Board; and Oluwemimo Joseph Osanipin- National Automotive Design and Development Council.

The appointments are the latest among several that Tinubu has made since assuming office on May 29.

The ICIR reported the President appointing 51 ministers as members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), along with several special advisers and a few heads of agencies.

The latest appointment follows Tinubu’s nomination of Ola Olukoyede as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) chairman on Thursday, October 12.