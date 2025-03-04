Tinubu appoints Ogunjimi as Accountant-General, charges him on integrity

PRESIDENT Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Shamsedeen Babatunde Ogunjimi as the new Accountant-General of the Federation.
The appointment, which takes effect from March 7, 2025, was announced in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Tuesday, March 4.
Ogunjimi takes over from the outgoing Accountant-General, Oluwatoyin Madehin, who is set to retire on the same day.
The 57-year-old, with over three decades of experience, holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accountancy from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and a Master’s in Accounting and Finance from the University of Lagos.
He is also a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN).
While congratulating the new Accountant General, President Tinubu charged him to uphold integrity, demonstrate professionalism, and show unwavering commitment to national service in the discharge of his duties.
The former Acting AGF, Anamekwe Nwabuoku, has been facing trial over alleged ₦1.96 billion fraud at the Federal High Court Abuja.
His predecessor, Ahmed Idris, is also facing trial. He is accused of stealing N109 billion.
Nanji is an investigative journalist with the ICIR. She has years of experience in reporting and broadcasting human angle stories, gender inequalities, minority stories, and human rights issues.