Tinubu approves tenure extension for CG Immigration Kemi Nandap

News
Tinubu approves tenure extension for CG Immigration Kemi Nandap
Comptroller-General (CG) of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Kemi Nandap
Bankole ABE

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has approved a tenure extension for Comptroller-General (CG) of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Kemi Nanna Nandap.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Monday, March 31.

According to the statement, under Nandap’s leadership, the NIS has witnessed significant advancements in its core mandate, with notable improvements in border management, modernisation of immigration processes and national security.

Tinubu commended the CG for her “exemplary leadership” and urged her to continue dedicating herself to the Service’s strategic priorities, which he said aligned with his administration’s agenda.

The president reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting the NIS in fulfilling its mandate to protect Nigeria’s territorial integrity and promote safe, legal, and orderly migration.

Nandap began her career in the NIS on October 9, 1989.

Tinubu appointed her as CG of the NIS on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, to serve till August 31, 2025.

Until her appointment, Nanna was the Deputy Comptroller-General (DCG) in charge of the Migration Directorate of the NIS.

She took over from Caroline Wura-Ola Adepoju, whose term in office expired on February 29.


     

     

    Though the president extolled Nandang's feats at the NIS, The ICIR, in a report, revealed that all has not been completely well with the organisation under the CG's watch.

    A major issue captured by the report is the manner the Service’s staff approach the black markets where street vendors are major producers of their identity cards.

    Beyond security implications, The ICIR’s investigation shows that the trend, which has been ongoing for years, has not abated even with the recent commissioning of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Technology Innovation Centre, touted by the NIS to be a “one of a kind” data and biometric hub in Africa.

    On December 10, Tinubu commissioned the NIS Technology Innovation Centre at the agency's Abuja headquarters.

     

     

     

