back to top

Tinubu appoints Nandap as new 19th Immigration CG

Reading time: Less than 1 mins
News
he new NIS Comptroller-General, Kemi Nandap, appointed by President Bola Tinubu
The newly appointed NIS Comptroller-General, Kemi Nandap
Dotun OMISAKIN
Dotun OMISAKIN

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has appointed Kemi Nanna Nandap as the new Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

The President announced the appointment on Wednesday, February 21, through his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale.

Until her appointment, Nanna was the Deputy Comptroller-General (DCG) in charge of the Migration Directorate of the NIS.

Read Also:

Read Also:

6,105 persons shortlisted for immigration jobs
Immigration sacks four personnel, demotes 14 over misconduct
Immigration to recruit 5000 workers
JAPA: Lagos State gets new passport office

She takes over from Caroline Wura-Ola Adepoju, whose term in office expires on February 29.


     

     

    “The President anticipates that the new Comptroller-General will deepen the ongoing reforms in the service and create a robust mechanism for efficient and dedicated service delivery to Nigerians, as well as strengthen the nation’s security through proactive and effective border security and migration management,” the statement reads.

    The ICIR reports that Nandap is the 19th head of the Service. Her predecessors are Caroline Wura-Ola Adepoju (2023 – 2024), Isah Jere Idris (2021 – 2023), Muhammed Babandede,  (2016 – 2021), Martin Kure Abeshi (2015 – 2016)‌, David Shikfu Parradang (2013 – 2015).

    The list includes Rilwan Bala Musa (2013), Chukwurah Joseph Udeh (2005 – 2010), Lady U. C. Nwizu (2000 – 2004), Alh. U. K. Umar (1999 – 2000), and Sahabi Abubakar Dange  (1995 – 1999).

    Other are: Garba Abbas (1990 – 1995), Muhammed Damulak (1985 – 1990), Lawal Sambo (1979 – 1985),  Aliyu Mohammed, (1977 – 1979), Alayedeino  (1967 – 1976), JE Onubogu, (1966 – 1967) and EH Harrison, (1962 – 1966).

    Dotun OMISAKIN

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement