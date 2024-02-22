Tinubu appoints Nandap as new 19th Immigration CG

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has appointed Kemi Nanna Nandap as the new Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

The President announced the appointment on Wednesday, February 21, through his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale.

Until her appointment, Nanna was the Deputy Comptroller-General (DCG) in charge of the Migration Directorate of the NIS.

She takes over from Caroline Wura-Ola Adepoju, whose term in office expires on February 29.

“The President anticipates that the new Comptroller-General will deepen the ongoing reforms in the service and create a robust mechanism for efficient and dedicated service delivery to Nigerians, as well as strengthen the nation’s security through proactive and effective border security and migration management,” the statement reads.

The ICIR reports that Nandap is the 19th head of the Service. Her predecessors are Caroline Wura-Ola Adepoju (2023 – 2024), Isah Jere Idris (2021 – 2023), Muhammed Babandede, (2016 – 2021), Martin Kure Abeshi (2015 – 2016)‌, David Shikfu Parradang (2013 – 2015).

The list includes Rilwan Bala Musa (2013), Chukwurah Joseph Udeh (2005 – 2010), Lady U. C. Nwizu (2000 – 2004), Alh. U. K. Umar (1999 – 2000), and Sahabi Abubakar Dange (1995 – 1999).

Other are: Garba Abbas (1990 – 1995), Muhammed Damulak (1985 – 1990), Lawal Sambo (1979 – 1985), Aliyu Mohammed, (1977 – 1979), Alayedeino (1967 – 1976), JE Onubogu, (1966 – 1967) and EH Harrison, (1962 – 1966).