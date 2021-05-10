6,105 persons shortlisted for immigration jobs

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

ABOUT 6,105 persons have been shortlisted for the 2019/2020 recruitment exercise by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

This is contained in a statement by the Civil Defense, Correctional Fire, and Immigration Services Board on Monday.

Director/Secretary of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) Aisha Rufai, who signed the statement, said the shortlisted persons were part of the 45,323 persons that sat for the agency’s computer-based test.

According to the statement, shortlisted candidates would be invited for the screening via text and emails on Monday.

Applicants were advised to check the official website of the NIS for their names and screening details: exam location and guidelines for the recruitment exercise.

Selected applicants were also asked to print out their invitation slips which would be used to admit them into the screening venue.

According to the statement, the screening would commence on May 24, 2021, and did not attract any fee.

Applicants were also advised to tender complaints and report to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Crimes Commission or the NIS website.

Rufai also stressed that applicants whose names did not appear on the website should not visit the venues of the screening exercise.