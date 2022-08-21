27 C
Abuja

Immigration to recruit 5000 workers

Ijeoma OPARA
Nigeria Immigration Service
THE Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced plans to recruit 5000 workers.

Acting Comptroller-General of the NIS Idris Jere announced the plan while speaking to journalists in Dutse, Jigawa State.

Speaking on the personnel deficit in the Immigration, Jere noted that the NIS had already written the Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari to obtain approval for the recruitment.

“As you’re also aware, the government has placed embargo on recruitment, but lifted that on security agencies, because security is key.

“So, we’ve written to the President and I’m very sure we will get approval to recruit about 5,000 more personnel into the NIS,” he said.

Referring to the attack of some NIS officials by bandits a few weeks ago, Jere said they would not be deterred in their efforts to secure the country’s borders.

The NIS officials had been attacked by terrorists who opened fire while they were on patrol in the Birniwa Local Government Area of Jigawa State, killing one officer, Abdullahi Mohammed and leaving many others injured.

Jere added that the NIS would soon explore the use of technology in securing the nation’s borders.

“For instance, Jigawa borders Niger Republic and the distance is about 1,680kms, which is very big for Immigration officers to patrol.

“So, technology is the answer to this problem. And happily the Federal Government had approved the e-border that will cover Maigatari here in Jigawa and other borders across the country.

“We have infrastructure already, so cameras and drones will be used so as to patrol the borders adequately, but this is capital intensive,” he said.

He appealed for the support of the Federal Government and traditional institutions in providing vehicles and vital information where necessary.

Ijeoma OPARA
Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via vopara@icirnigeria.org

