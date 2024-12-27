back to top

Tinubu calling for anarchy with tax reform bills – Bauchi governor

Tax and Taxation
Tinubu calling for anarchy with tax reform bills - Bauchi governor
Bauchi governor, Bala Mohammed File copy
BAUCHI State Governor Bala Mohammed has said that the tax reform bills sponsored by President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government could lead to anarchy. 

He urged the President to backtrack on the policy.

Mohammed stated this during a Christmas Day celebration organised in Bauchi on Thursday, December 26.

He claimed the policy would not favour the North as the governors would not be able to pay salaries.

“To the tax reforms- it is not a good policy for northern Nigeria because we are not going to get money to pay you salaries.

“They must listen; otherwise, they are calling for anarchy, and that is not good. We voted for the President in the state and other states.”

Mohammed believes tax reforms could only favour a particular state he refused to name, adding that the North would resist the reform.

“It is not about religion. It is not about tribe. It is about national unity. It is about national hegemony.

“We are all about good leadership, and we will continue to urge them for the time being. But if the situation persists, they will see our real colour. We are going to fight for it,” said.

The governor’s position followed earlier criticisms of the tax bills by many leaders in the North and a recent insistence by the President that the tax reform had come to stay.

During his first presidential media chat on Monday, December 23, Tinubu reaffirmed his position on the reforms.

“Tax reform is here to stay. We cannot continue to do what we were doing yesterday in today’s economy. The essence of the tax reform bills is to eliminate the influence of colonial rule on Nigeria’s economy,” he said.

He further emphasised the importance of an efficient tax system in addressing Nigeria’s challenges and ensuring sustainable development.

“We cannot just continue to do what we were doing year after year in today’s economy. We cannot retool this economy with the old broken books, and I believe I have that capacity; that is why I went into the race…

“I am focused on what Nigeria needs and what I must do for Nigeria. It is not just going to be eldorado for everybody, but the new dawn is here. I am convinced, and you should be convinced,” Tinubu maintained.

The tax reform has generated a lot of controversies from stakeholders.


     

     

    The ICIR reported in November that the National Economic Council (NEC) recommended a withdrawal of the bills from the National Assembly.

    Northern governors and lawmakers have also expressed stiff opposition to the proposed reform, questioning the timing and certain provisions of the bills, especially on the value-added tax.

    The ICIR reported that on December 4, the Senate suspended further deliberation on the bills, following the continued disagreements over their key provisions.

    The decision came after the Senate leadership constituted a special committee to resolve controversies surrounding the proposed legislation.

    Ehime ALEX

