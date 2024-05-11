tinubu-commissions-lithium-processing-factory-in-nasarawa

PRESIDENT Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday, May 10, commissioned a lithium processing factory built in Nasarawa State by a Chinese firm, Avatar New Energy Materials Company Limited.

The commissioning, which took place at Kama Otto in Nasarawa Local Government Area, was in collaboration with the state government.

Tinubu was represented at the occasion by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

In attendance were the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, his Kogi State counterpart, Usman Ododo, Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, some federal lawmakers, former leaders of the state, and traditional rulers.

In his address, Tinubu said the company’s commissioning was an example of a good partnership between the federal government, states and investors.

The President said establishing the lithium company would create employment opportunities for the youth and position Nigeria as a key player in the global lithium market.

This, he said, was in line with his government’s Renewed Hope Agenda of diversifying the nation’s economy by leveraging on the mining sector to expand the country’s sources of revenue for socio-economic development.

“Realising the benefits of lithium and other mineral resources, our administration will continue to pay particular attention to the maximum utilisation of the product for the benefit of our people.

“While we appreciate this investment in the first phase, processing of lithium, our goal is for investors to establish factories for the complete value chain processing of lithium and all other minerals,” the President said.

Tinubu called on all Nigerians to support his government’s policies and urged local and international companies to patronise Avatar Company for the growth and prosperity of Nigeria.

He also appreciated the Nasarawa state’s people for accommodating the firm.

He said: “Today, we are here to thank you, not just in words. We are thanking you for a massive project, the commissioning of the state-of-the-art lithium processing factory, the first in this state and one of the best in Africa.

“What does this mean to our people? Lithium is a critical component in the production of batteries for electric commodities. Our people have been using phones, vehicles and other appliances powered by lithium batteries as consumers.

“For the first time in the history of our technology, we are becoming partners and partakers in the production value chain of these minerals. It is a historic leap because we now have opportunities to know how it is done, to own and hone the skills,” he added.

Earlier, the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule appreciated the security agencies because, according to him, the factory site used to be a “no-go area” because of banditry activities.

In his remarks, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, said what Avatar New Energy Materials Company did, with the commissioning of the factory, was to show that the business was not only possible but profitable.

“The feedback from our investment promotion and the increasing number of companies seeking to set up similar lithium battery factories like this in our country are already multiplying. And this is encouraging us to make a case for strong protection of these lithium battery companies from foreign competition,” Alake said.