Tinubu returns to Nigeria after foreign trips

News
President Tinubu departs Nigeria
PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu returned to Nigeria on Wednesday, May 8, after embarking on foreign trips over the past two weeks.

His return was announced in a short post by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, via X on Wednesday.

“Welcome Home Mr President!,” Onanuga posted on his official page.

Tinubu left Nigeria on Tuesday, April 23, for an official trip to the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Ajuri Ngelale released a statement announcing his departure.

The trip brought many heads of organisations in Nigeria and the Netherlands together for the Nigerian-Dutch Business and Investment Forum.

Ngelale also disclosed in the statement that the President would travel to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, between April 28 and 29, to attend a World Economic Forum (WEF), after which he was expected to return to the country.

However, Tinubu did not return to Nigeria after the Riyadh trip, and there was no official statement on his whereabouts.

It was reported that unnamed sources within the presidency said he was in London to “take time off after such hectic meetings and engagements.”

The silence over his whereabouts left many Nigerians speculating that he might not be healthy.


     

     

    But the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Tunji Alausa, said the President’s absence was not for medical reasons.

    The presidency confirmed he was in Europe on Tuesday, May 7, via Onanuga’s post on X.

    “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, along with his aides, will return to Nigeria tomorrow from Europe,” he posted.

    The ICIR traced at least 17 trips the president has embarked on since he assumed office on May 29, 2023.

    Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR.

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

