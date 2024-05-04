One year in office: Tinubu’s foreign trips

NIGERIAN President Bola Tinubu has made at least 17 trips out of the country for official and unofficial purposes since he was sworn in as president between May 29, 2023, and April 2024.
The president started his official travels in June, a few weeks after he assumed office. The purpose of his trips, as said by him and or his team, was to strengthen Nigeria’s position on the global stage, foster economic growth, and address some of the country’s other challenges.
In this report, The ICIR examines the president’s foreign trips during his first year as president, highlighting the purpose of each trip and its impact on addressing the country’s major concerns.
2023 trips:
New Global Financial Pact summit in France
A few weeks after his assumption into office, President Tinubu embarked on his first international trip to France in June for the New Global Financial Pact Summit.
The 2-day summit afforded the President the opportunity of projecting, on a global stage, his advocacy for widening the fiscal space, economic justice for Africa as the world accelerates the pace of energy transition, and the urgency of addressing the pressing issues of poverty and climate change.
Private visit to London
After the summit in France, Tinubu was billed to return to Nigeria, however in a statement by his special adviser on special duties, communication and strategy, Dele Alake, the president headed to London for a “short private visit” before returning to Nigeria for the Eid-el-Kabir festivities.
63rd ECOWAS summit in Guinea-Bissau
On July 8, President Tinubu made his first official visit within the African continent since assuming office, traveling to Guinea-Bissau for the 63rd Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.
At the summit, he was elected as the new Chairman of ECOWAS, succeeding President Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea-Bissau.
The regional leaders gathered to address pressing issues affecting the sub-region, including the status of political transition in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea, as well as the ECOWAS Single Currency Programme and obstacles to free movement of goods along the Abidjan-Lagos corridor. While in Bissau, Tinubu also took the opportunity to visit and commend the Nigerian troops serving under the ECOWAS Stabilisation Force, reaffirming his commitment to supporting peace and democracy in the region.
Mid-year coordination meeting in Kenya
PTinubu took a trip to Kenya on July 15, as the Chairperson of the ECOWAS to participate in the Fifth Mid-Year Coordination Meeting (5thMYCM) of the African Union (AU), the Regional Economic Communities (RECs), the Regional Mechanisms (RMs), and the African Union Member States.
The meeting was focused on regional integration within ECOWAS, emphasising actions related to trade, free movement of persons, investment promotion, infrastructure development, peace, security, and stability.
Benin Republic’s 63rd independence anniversary
On August 1, Tinubu made a short trip to the Benin Republic for the country’s 63rd independence anniversary ceremony.
Read Also:
- Tinubu reduces entourage for international trips to 20 persons
- COP28: FG may have spent over N1bn on flights alone for 422 delegates
- Tinubu makes first official trip to Paris
G-20 leaders’ summit in India
The President received a special invitation by the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to attend the G-20 Leaders’ Summit after which he proceeded to New Delhi, India on September 4.
The G-20 summit provides a platform for world leaders to address critical global issues and foster international cooperation. His participation was aimed strengthening Nigeria’s ties with other countries in Asia as well as bolstering economic ties, attract foreign investment and promote Nigeria as a business-friendly country.
Meeting with UAE authorities in Abu Dhabi
After the G-20 summit in India, President Tinubu travelled to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) where he met with the President, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to resolve the issue of a visa ban on Nigeria and also discuss other bilateral relations.
The meeting yielded a positive outcome including the immediate cessation of the visa ban placed on Nigerian travellers, resumption of flight schedules for both Etihad Airlines and Emirates Airlines, in and out of Nigeria, among others. Not long after the report on the win permeated the media space, counter reports emerge that the ban was not lifted or was reversed. The back and forth still lingers as of March of 2024 the issue is still being reported with a presidential aid saying the ban has not been lifted.
78th United Nations General Assembly in USA
Again, in September, the president travelled to New York, United States of America to attend the 78th United Nations General Assembly. Tinubu emphasized on the importance of seeing African development as a priority, calling on world leaders and global institutions to invest in Africa, expressed concern about the military coups in Africa, demanding for solutions to perennial problems and called on the international community to strengthen its commitment to arresting the flow of arms and violent individuals into West African regions.
Saudi-Africa summit in Ridyah, South Arabia
Tinubu on November 9, left Abuja for Saudi Arabia to attend the first Saudi- Africa Summit scheduled for the following day, November 10. The summit was aimed at having discussions revolved around supporting joint action, enhancing political coordination, addressing regional security threats, and facilitating economic transformation through research and the local development of new energy solutions, all while bolstering cross-sectoral investment cooperation.
Guinea-Bissau’s 50th Independence Day anniversary
G20 Compact with Africa (CwA) conference in Germany
On November 18, President Tinubu jetted out of Nigeria to Berlin, Germany to attend the G20 Compact with Africa (CwA) conference. Tinubu joined other Heads of State of CwA member countries, to deliberate on enhancement of economic and business cooperation with a view to outlining concrete measures to boost investments in areas, including energy, trade, infrastructure, new technologies, among others.
COP28 Climate Summit in Dubai
The President left Abuja for Dubai, on November 28, for COP28 Climate Summit or the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC. This climate summit generated lots of controversies by Nigerians on social media after it was revealed that over 1,400 Nigerian delegates accompanied him to the summit.
However, the senior special assistant to the president on media & publicity, Temitope Ajayi, explained that not all Nigerians at the event were sponsored by the federal government.
2024 trips:
Private visit to France
On January 24, the president resumed his world tour. He made his first trip of the year on a private visit to Paris, France.
Visit to Qatar
The president went on a two-day visit to Qatar on February 29, at the invitation of the Emir of the State of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and returned to Nigeria on March 4. The purpose was to further strengthen cooperation between Qatar and Nigeria in the area of security, cultural exchange, economic development, among others.
Inauguration of Senegal’s President-elect
President Tinubu went to Dakar, Senegal on April 2 for the inauguration of Senegal’s President-elect, Bassirou Faye, the youngest democratically elected African president.
Official visit to The Netherlands
President Tinubu embarked on an official visit to the Netherlands on Tuesday, April 23.
The visit aimed to strengthen bilateral ties and explore opportunities for collaboration.
Saudi Arabia Economic Summit
Following his Netherlands visit, Tinubu travelled to Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia where he participated in the 2024 Special World Economic Forum (WEF) on global collaboration, growth, and energy for development.
Would you say Presdents Tinubu’s trips have yielded impact and affected the country positively? Let us know in the comments.