25 C
Abuja

I’m fine but undergoing ‘gruesome’ therapy, says Tinubu 

Health and EnvironmentNews
Marcus Fatunmole

Related

2mins read

FORMER Lagos State Governor Bola Tinubu has said that he is healthy but undergoing ‘gruesome’ physiotherapy in London.

He stated this on Friday when he received members of the House of Representatives Northern Caucus who visited him in the United Kingdom. 

According to The Punch, Tinubu told his latest visitors that he was healthy but undergoing physiotherapy, which he said had been ‘gruesome.’

He was quoted to have said: “Because of God and people like you, I am well. It is just the physio (physiotherapy) that is gruesome.”

Tinubu has been in London since late July, after reportedly having surgery. 

There were rumours that he died in early August, but his media aide debunked the claims.

A chieftain of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), Tinubu has been tipped as a possible successor to President Muhammadu Buhari.

- Advertisement -

In August, Buhari visited Tinubu in London after attending the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE 2021-2025).

The president had spent few days in the city for a medical check-up before visiting Tinubu.

Since arriving in London, Tinubu’s home (in the UK) has metamorphosed into a political pilgrimage.

Governors, including Lagos’ Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Ondo’s Rotimi Akeredolu; Ogun’s Dapo Abiodun; and Ekiti’s Kayode Fayemi, have visited him.

The Punch reported in September that Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila and no fewer than other 30 prominent politicians in the country had visited Tinubu in London within two months.

Akeredolu, who doubles as the chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, had, last month, said Tinubu was the ‘capone’ of the South, indicating that he (Tinubu) remained a foremost candidate for the APC (or the South) in the 2023 presidential poll.

Tinubu, fondly referred to as the ‘Lion of Bourdillon,’ was instrumental in the defeat of former President Goodluck Jonathan by Buhari in 2015. 

- Advertisement -

However, Jonathan, who sought re-election on the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) platform in the last poll, and is eligible for a four-year term, is touted to have been approached by the APC to vie in the next election on its platform.

Amid Nigeria’s worsening health system, there are concerns over the possibility of Tinubu’s engaging in medical tourism if he becomes president.

A self-proclaimed ‘Buhari Tormentor’ and aide to former President Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has serially mocked Buhari and Tinubu for seeking medical care abroad.

In its analysis of the nation’s health sector during Buhari’s six years in power, The ICIR had reported how the president overtook former President Umar Yar’Adua in medical trips abroad.

Barely three years in office, Buhari had broken Yar’Adua’s record, spending 172 days outside Nigeria within his two years in office.

 He also jetted out of Nigeria to London on March 30, 2021, for a medical check-up, leaving behind a health sector grounded by a doctors’ strike across the country.

In early August, the president was also out of the country when the doctors resumed the strike they suspended on April 11.

- Advertisement -

As of the time of filing this report, the doctors were yet to call off the strike amidst the third wave of COVID-19, cholera and killer diseases.

The ICIR had also reported how health workers threatened to cripple the health sector with strike, following unmet demands by the government. 

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

Health and Environment

I’m fine but undergoing ‘gruesome’ therapy, says Tinubu 

FORMER Lagos State Governor Bola Tinubu has said that he is healthy but undergoing...
News

Local govt chairman says Boko Haram has taken over eight wards in Niger State

BOKO Haram terrorists have taken over no fewer than eight wards in Shiroro Local...
Health and Environment

WHO raises survival hope for diabetes, cancer patients, approves new drugs

RESPITE may have come the way of people living with diabetes and cancer as...
Opinion

Open Letter to President Muhammadu Buhari on Nigeria’s 61st Independence Day

President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Federal Republic of Nigeria Your Excellency, Introduction WE write to you...
News

IPOB restates order to remove Nigerian flag from all places in South-East

THE Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has restated its earlier order to remove Nigerian...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleLocal govt chairman says Boko Haram has taken over eight wards in Niger State

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.