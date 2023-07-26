28.1 C
Tinubu condemns attempted coup in Niger, calls for President’s release

Oghenekevwe UCHECHUKWU
Oghenekevwe UCHECHUKWU
Niger security forces outside the Niamey municipality during local elections on December 13, 2020. © Souleymane Ag Anara, AFP

THE Chairperson of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, has condemnation the attempted coup in Niger Republic on Wednesday, July 26.

In a statement posted on the ECOWAS website, the regional body called on the “coup plotters” to immediately release the democratically elected President, Mohammed Bazoum.

“ECOWAS has received the news of an attempted coup d’Etat in Niger with shock and consternation. ECOWAS condemns in the strongest terms the attempt to seize power by force and calls on the coup plotters to free the democratically-elected President of the Republic immediately and without any condition,” the statement read.

The attempted coup has led to a tense situation in the country, with access blocked to Bazoum’s official residence and offices in the presidential complex in Niamey.

Tinubu emphasised that the Authority of Heads of State and Government of member nations of the regional body will not accept any form of undemocratic government in West Africa.

    “It should be quite clear to all players in the Republic of Niger that the leadership of the ECOWAS Region and all lovers of democracy around the world will not tolerate any situation that incapacitates the democratically-elected government of the country,” Tinubu stated.

    He further assured that the ECOWAS leadership is closely monitoring developments in Niger and will do everything within its powers to ensure democracy continues to thrive in the country and the entire region of West Africa.

    The ICIR reports that Niger, a landlocked West African state, has faced several coups and attempted coups since gaining independence from France in 1960.

    The current attempted coup has raised concerns about the stability of the country and its democratically-elected government, as the international community, including ECOWAS, continues to closely monitor developments to ensure the safety and security of the President, his family, members of the government, and the general public.

