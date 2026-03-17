Tinubu departs for UK amid worsening insecurity in Nigeria

PRESIDENT Bola Ahmed Tinubu departed Abuja on Tuesday, March 17, for a state visit to the United Kingdom at the invitation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

The President, accompanied by the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, will be hosted at Windsor Castle from March 18 to 19.

The visit is considered historic, marking the first state visit by a Nigerian leader to the UK in 37 years, and the first time a Nigerian president will be received by a British monarch at Windsor Castle.

According to the Presidency, the trip is aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between both countries, with key discussions expected to focus on trade, investment, immigration, and cultural exchange.

During the visit, Tinubu and his wife will view a special Royal Collection exhibition featuring items connected to Nigeria. The president is also expected to hold private talks with King Charles III and participate in engagements with organisations involved in interfaith dialogue.

A state banquet will be hosted in honour of the Nigerian delegation.

Tinubu will also meet with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street, where both countries are expected to sign agreements covering trade, investment, defence, and cultural cooperation.

The president is expected to witness the signing of a £746 million financing deal involving UK Export Finance and Nigerian authorities, including the Nigerian Ports Authority, to support the rehabilitation of the Lagos Port Complex in Apapa and the Tin Can Island Port Complex.

He will also attend the Nigerian Modernism exhibition and engage with business leaders as well as members of the Nigerian diaspora.

Meanwhile, authorities in Windsor have rolled out tight security measures ahead of the visit. Thames Valley Police say they are working with local authorities, the Royal Household, and other agencies to coordinate security operations for the high-profile event.

The police announced that airspace restrictions over Windsor Castle would be extended on March 18, alongside road closures and parking limitations expected to take effect from March 17, which might disrupt movement in the area.

Officials said the operation would include the deployment of specialised units such as armed officers, search teams, mounted patrols, and road policing personnel. Additional measures include surveillance systems and protective barriers to ensure public safety throughout the visit.

The visit comes amid a surge in killings across parts of Nigeria, with recent incidents of violence raising concerns about the country’s security situation.

Tbe ICIR reported earlier today that at least 23 people were confirmed dead following multiple explosions in Maiduguri, Borno State capital Monday night.

The Borno State Police Command, in a statement, said 108 others sustained varying degrees of injuries in the attacks, which were carried out by suspected suicide bombers.

According to the police, the explosions occurred at about 7:24 p.m. at three locations — Monday Market, the gate of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, and the Post Office Flyover area.

The attacks are the latest in a chain of killings, abductions and other criminal activities in Nigeria under Tinubu’s watch.