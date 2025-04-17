Tinubu effectively governing Nigeria from Europe, says presidency amid widespread killings

THE Federal Government has claimed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is effectively in charge of Nigeria’s governance from Europe, where he has been for weeks, as killings balloon and insecurity worsens in his absence.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made the claim in a statement on X on Thursday, April 17.

Onanuga emphasised that the president’s absence was temporary and aligned with the earlier communicated timeframe of his stay in Europe for about two weeks.

“The president left Paris for London at the weekend and has maintained constant communication with key government officials, overseeing critical national matters, including directives to security chiefs to address emerging threats in some parts of the country”

Onanuga expressed gratitude to Nigerians for their concern over the president’s absence amid the country’s security challenges and assured that governance continued seamlessly in his absence.

The ICIR reported that Tinubu’s frequent trips to France, with the current one being his eighth trip to the European nation, have drawn criticism from some Nigerians, who question their necessity amid pressing domestic challenges.

Data gathered by The ICIR indicates that since his inauguration in 2023, the President has embarked on at least 38 international trips, frequently described as official or private, with France being the most frequently visited.

Onanuga, on April 2, announced Tinubu’s latest journey and described it as a working trip intended to review the administration’s mid-term performance.

In his latest statement, the president’s adviser noted that his principal would return to Abuja after the Easter holiday.

“The president’s commitment to his duties remains unwavering, and his administration continues to function effectively under his leadership,” he added

The ICIR reported that the former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, urged Tinubu to immediately suspend his ongoing retreat in France and return to confront the escalating wave of insecurity across the country.

Obi cited recent killings, including renewed insurgent attacks in Borno State, killings in the North Central, abductions and killings in the South-East, and repeated pipeline explosions in the Niger Delta as why Tinubu should be on the ground in Nigeria to lead.

Obi’s statement, on Wednesday, April 16, came amid widespread outrage over a series of deadly attacks that have rocked communities, particularly in Plateau and Benue states, since Tinubu departed from Nigeria.

Obi also lamented the deteriorating state of the nation’s security architecture and accused the president of abdicating his responsibility by remaining abroad.

The ICIR reported that at least 50 people were killed in fresh attacks on villages in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State on April 4 and 6, while several others were displaced just a few days after the president left the country.

The attack followed closely after a mass killing in Bokkos Local Government Area on March 28, where over 50 people, including children who were burned beyond recognition, lost their lives.

In Benue, a series of attacks by suspected armed herders have been recorded, including in Otukpo Local Government Area, the hometown of former Senate President David Mark.

Since April 3, the violence has reportedly claimed several lives and forced thousands to flee their homes.