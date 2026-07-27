Tinubu has lost capacity to govern Nigeria – Obi

National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate for the 2027 election, Peter Obi, said President Bola Tinubu has lost the capacity to govern Nigeria and should retire from office.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, the former Labour Party presidential candidate said Nigeria was heading in the wrong direction under Tinubu’s leadership, arguing that the country required a more energetic and committed leadership to confront its economic and security challenges.

“We are headed in the wrong direction now. Bola Tinubu is leading us nowhere. The Bola Tinubu that was governor is not the one that is president today. He’s tired. He should be allowed to retire in peace and go home,” Obi said.

He maintained that his criticism was not personal but based on what he described as the worsening condition of the country, insisting that Nigeria needed a leadership with the capacity and urgency to tackle insecurity, poverty and economic decline.

The former Anambra State governor said he was not seeking power for its own sake, stressing that his ambition was driven by a desire to see Nigeria work.

“I’m not desperate to be Nigerian president. I’m desperate to see Nigeria work. If Nigeria is working, I will support whatever makes it work,” he said.

According to him, his vision is to build a country where “a child of nobody can become somebody without knowing anybody,” where poverty is drastically reduced and young Nigerians have access to education, employment and opportunities.

“I don’t even need to hold any office. I’m contesting because I believe I can fix Nigeria. I will unite the country and show what is possible,” Obi stated.

The 2027 presidential hopeful also dismissed suggestions that an Igbo presidency could divide the country, insisting that his administration would instead foster national reconciliation and inclusiveness.

Responding to criticisms by former Borno State governor Ali Modu Sheriff that he lacks the capacity to unite Nigeria, Obi described the allegation as the direct opposite of his political record.

He recalled visiting conflict-ravaged communities across northern Nigeria over the years, including Borno, Plateau, Kaduna, Benue and Sokoto States, where he said he donated to humanitarian causes, rebuilt schools, supported internally displaced persons and funded educational projects.

“I’ve travelled across the North more than many politicians. I’ve been to Borno when others would not go. I’ve visited IDP camps, supported schools, hospitals and communities affected by insurgency. I will never divide Nigeria. I will unite Nigeria,” he said.

Obi argued that Nigeria must move beyond the divisions created by the civil war and ethnic politics, saying the country’s future should not remain hostage to historical grievances.

“We cannot remain trapped in yesterday. Those who are trapped in yesterday cannot build tomorrow,” he said.

Asked what message he had for northern Nigerians who may still question whether an Igbo politician could be trusted with the presidency, Obi said his record of engagement across northern Nigeria should reassure them.

“I have worked closely with people in the North. I understand the challenges there and I know what needs to be done. My presidency will heal and unite Nigeria,” he added.

Obi also rejected allegations that he had made derogatory comments about northerners or discriminated against Muslims during his time in public office.

He said his closest aides while serving as governor of Anambra State were Muslims from northern Nigeria and disclosed that he sponsored Muslims to perform the Hajj while equally supporting Christian pilgrimages.

He further revealed that he currently supports several Almajiri schools and nursing institutions in northern Nigeria.

“How can I be accused of profiling northerners when my closest associates have always been Muslims from the North? I have consistently supported Muslim communities and educational institutions,” he said.

Speaking further on the state of the nation, Obi accused politicians of deliberately diverting public attention from Nigeria’s pressing challenges by making him the subject of political attacks.

“Instead of discussing poverty, hunger, education, healthcare and insecurity, people come on television to discuss Peter Obi. That’s not the issue,” he said.

Citing reports of rising poverty and food insecurity, Obi argued that national discourse should focus on improving the welfare of ordinary Nigerians rather than engaging in personality politics.

On insecurity, the former governor acknowledged international recognition of Tinubu’s efforts but insisted that the administration’s response had fallen far short of what the current security crisis demands.

Reacting to comments attributed to US President Donald Trump praising Tinubu’s efforts against insurgency, Obi said the commendation did not change the reality on the ground.

“Thank you to Donald Trump. But we need to do far more than what we are doing. The crisis we are facing requires much more capacity and commitment,” he said.

Obi pledged that if elected president, he would personally lead the fight against insecurity, promising to strengthen the country’s security architecture, improve support for security agencies and collaborate with international partners where necessary.

“I will be at the forefront. I will be the driver. Whatever it takes to secure Nigerians, I will do it,” he said.

He argued that insecurity could not be defeated without addressing poverty, unemployment and poor access to education, describing them as major drivers of criminality across the country.

“You cannot create mass poverty and expect to solve insecurity. The more you lift people out of poverty, the more you reduce crime,” Obi said.

Reiterating his commitment to serving only one term if elected in 2027, Obi said four years would be sufficient to put Nigeria on the path to recovery.

“I will serve for four years, not a day more. Four years is enough to demonstrate the direction Nigeria should take if there is commitment and leadership,” he said.