Tinubu nominates Joseph Tegbe as power minister

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has nominated Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe as Nigeria’s Minister of Power.

Tegbe will succeed immediate past power minister, Adebayo Adelabu, if his appointment is confirmed by the Senate.

Announcing his appointment in a statement on Thursday, April 30, Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga said Tegbe was expected to strengthen ongoing efforts to reform the nation’s power sector, enhance grid stability, and attract sustainable investment.

It also noted that the nomination had been forwarded to the Senate in line with constitutional procedures.

Tegbe, from Oyo State, is an experienced economist and policy expert with over three decades of work across government and private sector.

“He is a former Senior Partner and Head of Advisory Services at KPMG Africa, where he led wide-ranging initiatives in fiscal policy reform, institutional transformation, and governance. He has also advised key government institutions and private sector organisations on strategic reforms, regulatory frameworks, and investment structuring.”

“He is currently serving as Director-General and Global Liaison for the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership, where he coordinates development efforts between Nigeria and China,” the Presidency said.

The ICIR reported that the former minister Adelabu resigned to pursue governorship ambition in Oyo State.

Another report by The ICIR highlighted the challenges in the nations’ power sector and tasks awaiting the new minister.