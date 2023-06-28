Tinubu returns to Nigeria after overseas trips

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu returned to Nigeria Tuesday evening after attending the New Global Financial Pact summit in Paris, France, and embarking on a short personal visit to the United Kingdom (UK).

Following his inauguration as Nigeria’s new leader on May 29, Tinubu embarked on his first official trip overseas on Thursday, June 22.

After the two-day summit, Tinubu proceeded to the UK on a personal visit, although the specifics of the trip were not disclosed.

Tinubu arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos from London, UK, at at exactly 05:13 pm local time on Tuesday, June 27, and was received by supporters and high-ranking members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Those present at the airport to receive him included: the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Chief of Staff to the President Femi Gbajabiamila; Acting Inspector-General of Police Olukayode Egbetokun; National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu; senators and Members or the House of Representatives from Lagos State.

Tinubu was also welcomed by members of the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Navy as his convoy made its way from Ikeja to his private residence in Bourdillon, Ikoyi.

The President who did not participate in this year’s Hajj exercise holding in Saudi Arabia, is expected to join fellow Muslim faithful for the Eid prayers at the Obalende Eid Prayer Ground, located at Dodan Barracks on Wednesday, June 28. Rate Briefly Expand Send How do you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied [_post_title] Previous Next Previous Next Your email Previous Next Δ

The rituals of Hajj 2023 commenced on the evening of Sunday, June 25, and will continue until the evening of Friday, June 30.

During this period, millions of muslims from around the world gather in Mecca to perform sacred rites, symbolising unity, humility, and devotion.

Reports suggest that Tinubu’s trip to the UK might have been motivated by a more pressing health concern.