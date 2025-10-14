Tinubu seeks senate’s confirmation of new INEC chairman

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has written to the Senate seeking the confirmation of Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The request was contained in a letter read on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday, October 14, by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who also announced other correspondence from the president seeking approval for various appointments.

Akpabio explained that the request was made in line with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which mandates the Senate to confirm appointments into key federal offices, including the leadership of the electoral body.

The letter was consequently referred to the Committee of the Whole for consideration.

Backstory

The nomination of Amupitan followed the approval of his appointment by the National Council of State during its meeting held on October 9, 2025, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the Council unanimously approved the nomination, describing Amupitan as a man of integrity and deep experience.

Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo of Kogi State, who attended the meeting, said the appointment was historic, as Amupitan is the first person from Kogi to be nominated for the position.

Amupitan, 58, is a Professor of Law at the University of Jos, where he serves as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration). A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) since 2014, he hails from Ayetoro Gbede in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

With over three decades of academic and administrative experience, Amupitan has served as Dean of the Faculty of Law (2008–2014), Chairman of the Committee of Deans and Directors (2012–2014), and Head of the Department of Public Law (2006–2008). He also served as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Joseph Ayo Babalola University in Osun State.

He holds Bachelor’s, Master’s, and PhD degrees in Law from the University of Jos and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1988.

Amupitan’s nomination came after the exit of Mahmood Yakubu, who completed his second tenure on October 7 and handed over to National Commissioner May Agbamuche-Mbu in an acting capacity.

Yakubu’s decade-long tenure was marked by major electoral reforms, including the introduction of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal aimed at promoting transparency.

However, the 2023 general elections attracted widespread criticism from civil society groups and observers over logistical lapses and result transmission challenges.