PRESIDENT Bola Ahmed Tinubu has written to the Senate seeking confirmation of Olufemi Oluyede as the substantive Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

This was disclosed in a statement released on Friday, November 22, titled, “President Tinubu writes senate, seeks confirmation of Lt. General Oluyede as Chief of Army Staff,” posted on X by Tinubu’s special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

In the letter, Tinubu seeks Oluyede’s confirmation in accordance with the provision of section 218(2) of the 1999 constitution as amended and section 18(1) of the Armed Forces Act.

Before he was appointed acting COAS, Oluyede served as the 56th commander of the Nigerian Army’s elite Infantry Corps in Jaji, Kaduna.

With a military career spanning over three decades, Oluyede was commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1992, although his commission was backdated to 1987. He rose through the ranks, becoming a major general in September 2020.

Oluyede’s extensive command experience includes roles such as platoon commander, company commander, staff officer, and commandant of the Amphibious Training School. He has also participated in several notable operations.

The ICIR reported on October 30 that the president appointed Oluyede, a major general, to act in Lagbaja’s place following the illness of the deceased former COAS Taoreed Lagbaja.

On Tuesday, November 5, Tinubu promoted Oluyede, who was a major general, to the rank of lieutenant general amid growing speculations over the COAS Taoreed Lagbaja’s health. Lagbaja, died on November 5 at the age of 56.