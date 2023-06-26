26.1 C
Abuja
Tinubu urged to release details of campaign funds as Sowore says he spent N40m

Vincent Ufuoma
Sowore addresses journalists after Tuesday's release. Photo: REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

THE African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, said he spent about N40 million on his 2023 presidential election campaigns.

Sowore, who stated this in a statement by his party’s spokesperson, Femi Adeyeye, said about N38.3 million was realised from donations.

In the document sighted by The ICIR, the presidential candidate noted that about N1.8 million came from his personal funds. He added that as of March 31, 2023, the sum of N90,101.21 was in the bank account.

Explaining how the funds realised from donors was spent, he said N5,030,000.00 was spent on campaign action/party activities; N1,233,623.89 for subscription; N3,198,000.00 on printing cost; N2,500,000.00 on media logistics and N21,065,820.00 for conveyance.

He added that N2,290,000 was used for security and other volunteers, N1,627,000 for maintenance cost, N20,000 for consumables, N1,343,800 for welfare and N80,302.14 for bank charges during the period.

The breakdown of expenses from the personal funds, which was N1,805,000 include: N200,000 for printing cost, N1,535,000 for conveyance and N70,000 for maintenance cost.

Meanwhile, the Sahara Reporters publisher and his party have called on other presidential candidates, including President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to make public their campaign financing sources and expenses in the election.

According to AAC and the Sowore Political Action Committee (SPAC), the public release of the final breakdown of the 2023 Presidential election campaign donations, sources of finance, and expenditure, was in keeping with best campaign practice and the spirit of accountability.

“Recall that the committee gave monthly updates during the campaign and this is not the first time the committee will be releasing a breakdown such as this. In 2019, the AAC candidate also released a complete breakdown of campaign expenses, the first recorded in the history of electioneering campaigns in Nigeria’s history.

“We sincerely hope that those who sought public donations during the campaign season will also show to Nigerians the donations they got from the campaign donors across Nigeria and beyond.

“We can’t have a clean leadership recruitment process in this country with people who shroud their campaign spending in secrecy. We believe that those who can’t keep books of campaign expenses and transparently account for the expenses incurred can’t run a country like Nigeria properly.”

Political analysts have commended Sowore’s decision to provide a detailed breakdown of his campaign finances.

In an interview with The ICIR, Jane Adewole, a lecturer in the department of Political Science in Federal University Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), commended Sowore’s move, highlighting that transparency and accountability are often lacking in Nigeria’s political landscape.

“Sowore’s decision to publicly disclose the details of his campaign financing is commendable. In a country like Nigeria, where transparency and accountability in politics are often lacking, this move sets a positive precedent,” she said.

By openly sharing the details of his campaign funding, Adewole said Sowore has set a positive precedent and promoted a culture of trust and openness in politics.

She noted that such transparency was crucial for voters to make informed decisions and regain confidence in the electoral process.

“It is crucial for voters to know how campaign funds are utilised, and this transparency can help build public confidence in the electoral process.”

Also, the immediate Deputy Vice Chancellor of FUOYE, Shola Omotola, echoed Adewole’s sentiments, emphasising the significance of Sowore’s call for other candidates, including Tinubu, to disclose their campaign finances.

Omotola, a professor of Political Science, stressed that transparency in campaign funding was a vital component of democracy.

    He said it allows political leaders to maintain their integrity and independence from hidden interests, ultimately contributing to good governance.

    “Sowore’s call for all candidates to disclose their campaign finances demonstrates a commitment to upholding democratic principles,” he said during an interview with The ICIR.

    “In a democracy, it is essential for political leaders to be transparent about their funding sources and expenditures. By doing so, candidates ensure that they are not beholden to any hidden interests and can maintain their integrity while governing.

    “Sowore’s decision reflects his dedication to good governance and may set a new standard for electoral campaigns in Nigeria.”

    Vincent Ufuoma
    Reporter at International Centre for Investigative Reporting

    You can reach out to me on Twitter via: vincent_ufuoma

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

