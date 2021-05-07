Tinubu’s presidential ambition, an insult to Nigerians – Bode George

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

RETIRED General Olabode George has described the presidential aspiration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) leader Bola Ahmed Tinubu as an insult to Nigerians committed to national development.

George said this at an interview with Arise TV on Friday, stating that the Alpha Beta company owned by Tinubu should be investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as a matter of urgency.

“To me, it’s an insult to the civilised people of this country that he wants to run this country,” he said.

He alleged that Lagos State government had set up laws prohibiting the investigation of Tinubu, a situation he described as a mess.

George called on the head of the EFCC to take on the investigation for posterity’s sake, saying that this could serve as the turning point for Nigeria.

The retired general vowed to renounce his Nigerian citizenship if Tinubu was given the opportunity to become president.

“If by whatever yardstick he becomes the head of state, I will cease to be a Nigerian and I am not joking,” he said.

Speaking on the state of the country, George stressed that the system was not working and attributed this to the centralisation of power in the presidency.

He expressed concerns that the military involvement in the security issues of the country had not improved the situation, and urged the government to explore all options regardless of political differences.

He advised the next president of the country to decolve powers to all the states, adding that the present structure was breeding hate among Nigerians.

Speculations have been on-going about Tinubu’s presidential ambition in 2023, despite the absence of an official declaration of interest.