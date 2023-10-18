Tiwa Savage postpones her first-ever headline Wembley Arena concert in London

NIGERIAN afrobeat star Tiwatope Savage, widely known as Tiwa Savage, has postponed all shows, including her first-ever headline Arena concert in London, due to an illness.

On Tuesday, October 17, the artiste took to her official Instagram page to announce that she had been battling a virus and had been placed strictly on medical rest, thereby leading to the postponement of all her shows.

“To my dear Savage Soldiers, I’ve been fighting off a virus for the past few weeks and was today firmly instructed to be on strict vocal rest for the next few months.

“I will unfortunately have to postpone all performances, including my first-ever headline Arena show in London.

I’m heartbroken and devastated, but I have to do this to save what’s left of my voice.

I’m so sorry. I love you all and promise to be back performing once I’m fully healed”, the statement read.

The singer was set to host her first-ever headline concert at Wembley Arena, London, on November 26. The performance will make her the first female Afrobeat artiste to headline an event at the 12,500-capacity arena.

In May 2023, Tiwa Savage performed at the coronation concert of British King Charles III, making her the first and only Nigerian to perform at a foreign royal coronation/event.

The Wembley Arena, formerly Empire Pool, is the 9th largest indoor arena in the United Kingdom (UK) and the second largest in London after the O2 Arena.

In 2019, Burna Boy made history as the first Afrobeat artiste to sell out at the Wembley Arena. His achievement earned him a well-deserved plaque, presented by the venue’s management in recognition of his feat.

Other Nigerian artistes that have headlined the Wembley Arena are Fireboy, Nathaniel Bassey alongside Victoria Orenze and Dunsin Oyekan, amongst others.