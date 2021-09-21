Tracking transport workers who benefited from N30,000 one-off grant in Imo State

— 1min read

AS part of the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) to cushion the effect of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country, the Federal Government of Nigeria launched the Transport Track of the Transport and Artisans scheme under its Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Survival Fund.

The fund, a one-off grant, targets 4,505 beneficiaries in each state across the country, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The transport workers include rideshare drivers, such as Uber, Bolt, etc., taxi drivers, bus drivers, ‘KekeNapep riders, okada riders, cart pushers etc. The government had announced to spend nearly N5 billion on the scheme. But how many drivers got the grant in Imo State?

In this report, Chidera Rosecamille Aneke tracked the fund beneficiaries in the three senatorial districts of Owerri, Orlu and Anyara, representing Okigwe Senatorial District.

See the audiovisual documentary below:

