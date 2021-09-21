23.1 C
Abuja

Tracking transport workers who benefited from N30,000 one-off grant in Imo State

NewsVideo News
Editorial

Related

1min read

By Chidera Rosecamille ANEKE

AS part of the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) to cushion the effect of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country, the Federal Government of Nigeria launched the Transport Track of the Transport and Artisans scheme under its Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Survival Fund.

The fund, a one-off grant, targets 4,505 beneficiaries in each state across the country, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The transport workers include rideshare drivers, such as Uber, Bolt, etc., taxi drivers, bus drivers, ‘KekeNapep riders, okada riders, cart pushers etc. The government had announced to spend nearly N5 billion on the scheme. But how many drivers got the grant in  Imo State?

In this report, Chidera Rosecamille Aneke tracked the fund beneficiaries in the three senatorial districts of Owerri, Orlu and Anyara, representing Okigwe Senatorial District.

See the audiovisual documentary below:

- Advertisement -

This report is produced as part of the Open Contract Reporting Project of The ICIR supported by the MacArthur Foundation.

Website
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

News

Why Nigerian was delisted from South Africa’s programme for Black people

SOUTH Africa’s Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Commission has accused a Nigerian-born naturalised South...
Big Investigation

Controversy trails Nigeria govt’s N5bn COVID-19 transporters palliative as drivers, riders deny benefitting

By Titilope FADARE The federal government says it has spent about N5 billion on a...
News

IPOB threatens one-month lockdown in South-East if Kanu is not produced in court for trial

THE Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has threatened to declare a month-long lockdown in...
Breaking News

Utomi group to present new constitution draft for Nigeria, insists no elections without e-transmission

A POLITICAL movement that is to be unveiled in a few weeks time would...
News

El-Rufai faults anti-grazing law, says it is not solution to insecurity

KADUNA State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has faulted the anti-grazing laws being enacted by state...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleBuhari asks Senate to confirm new board members of EFCC
Next articleBitter-sweet tale of transport survival fund in Enugu State

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.