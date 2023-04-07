35.1 C
Abuja

Troops eliminate 53 terrorists in two weeks — DHQ

Conflict and Security
Defense Headquarters (DHQ)

THE Defense Headquarters has said troops of the Nigerian Army killed 53 terrorists operating in North-East, North-Central and North-West in the last two weeks.

The Army added that troop also arrested 59 kidnappers and criminals perpetrating violence in the three zones within the period.

The Director of Defense Media Operations, Musa Danmadami, disclosed this while speaking at the bi-weekly news conference on armed forces operations on Thursday, April 6, in Abuja.

He said the troops also rescued 118 abducted victims across the operation theatres.

Danmadami said the troops in the North-East, Operation Hadin Kai, sustained offensive operations against two major terrorist groups, Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists.

This resulted in the death of 29 terrorists; 20 others were also arrested.

He said a total of 974 terrorists comprising 77 adult males, 364 adult females and 533 children, surrendered to troops at different locations within the period.

The troops recovered several weapons, including 14 AK47 rifles, two NSVT guns, three PKT MG, three Gun Trucks, 188 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm ammunition, 142 rounds of 12.7x108mm ammunition, 110 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 27 cartridges, 18 dane guns, 17 AK47 magazines and Improvised Explosive Device wires.

Danmadami said the troops also recovered “two grinding machines, one vulcanising machine, one mechanic tool box, tyre rims, three pairs of Boko Haram uniforms, shovel, bags of assorted foodstuff, cartons of spaghetti, medical supplies, solar panels, 12 motorcycles, 13 bicycles, mobile phones, radio, pouches, one vehicle and the sum of N2.3 million cash” from the terrorists.

He noted that the apprehended suspects and recovered items had been handed to the relevant authorities.

“Equally, the rescued terrorists escapees and members of their families were profiled and given medical attention, while the surrendered terrorists and members of their families are also being profiled for further action,” he said

The operations in the north-central and northwest also have similar results, according to Danmadami.

In the North-Central, troops of Operations Whirl Stroke and Safe Haven apprehended nine suspected kidnappers and nine other criminals and rescued 21 kidnapped civilians.

They also recovered two AK47 rifles, two pistols, two pistol rounds, machetes, four ATM cards, five SIM cards, and mobile phones.

In the North-West, Operation Hadarin Daji neutralised 24 terrorists and rescued 43 abducted civilians.

They also recovered 10 AK47 rifles, nine AK47 magazines, 14 dane guns, 28 rounds of 7.62mm special, six motorcycles, radios and 76 rustled cattle.

There have been several reports of successful military attacks on terrorists from the Defence Headquarters.

While insecurity remains rife, particularly in the north, the Nigerian armed forces claimed to have arrested several terrorists in different operations.

On Thursday, April 6, the DHQ said its troops neutralised 48 terrorists and recovered N2.3 million in Borno.

On April 1, it announced the killing of five bandits and the recovery of four AK-7 rifles in Kaduna.

Shortly after, the DHQ disclosed that the operatives killed another 11 suspected bandits and recovered ammunition in the same state.

In February, the DHQ said operatives eliminated 80 ISWAP members while 340 terrorists and members of their families surrendered to the troops in two weeks.

In September 2021, the Army said troops of Operation Hadin Kai killed about 36 Boko Haram terrorists and arrested two, also within two weeks.

Days after, 2,700 Boko Haram members was reported to have surrendered to the military.

Beloved John is an investigative reporter with International Centre for Investigative Reporting.

You can reach her via: Bjohn@icirnigeria.org

